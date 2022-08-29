scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Is it normal to have breast pain before periods?

"If there is a sudden change in the kind of pain you are having, are getting some discharge or are finding some odd lump that has not been there before, then you need to go and see your doctor," Dr Tanaya said in an Instagram video

nipples, healthy nipples, what do healthy nipples look like, nipple colour, nipple shape, nipple size, breast cancer awareness, nipple health, indian express newsPre menstrual breast tenderness is quite common (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Bloating, cramps, uneasiness, and (often) pain are some of the symptoms that announce the arrival of periods. Some women also experience pre-menstrual breast tenderness which leads to the breasts becoming sore. But, is it something to be worried about?

Taking to Instagram, Dr Tanaya — dr_cuterus on Instagram — took to the social networking service to shed light on the same. In the video, she shared that during the time around menstruation, a woman’s body is constantly in want of a baby, and to prepare for pregnancy and the baby’s future it activates the milk-producing units in the breasts.

“Estrogen (sex hormone responsible for the development and regulation of the female reproductive system and secondary sex characteristics) and progesterone (sex hormone involved in the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and embryogenesis of humans and other species) lead to changes inside the breasts that make them grow. Due to this sudden growth before periods, the breasts become heavy, start hurting, and become tender,” she explained, adding that it is quite common as long as the pain comes every month and is not severe.

However, “if you suddenly see some change in the kind of pain you are having or are getting some discharge or are finding some odd lump that has not been there before, then you need to go and see your doctor,” she added, further suggesting that one can take painkillers to reduce the pain.

Agreeing, Dr Nupur Gupta, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “The increased levels of estrogen cause the breast ducts to enlarge, and progesterone level, when it rises, causes the milk glands to enlarge — both of them, together, make your breast feel sore.”

She told indianexpress.com that this should be “a cyclical breast pain” which usually starts five to 10 days before menstrual cycles. “ Your breasts might feel achy, heavy, tender, and sometimes there can even be a sharper, shooting pain,” she said.

International Women's Day, most common health issues in women, cancer in women, endometriosis, UTIs, pregnancy problems, health, indian express news Experts suggest ways to reduce pre-menstrual breast tenderness (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

She listed some ways to reduce tenderness

Drink plenty of fluids: This will not only help ease abdominal bloating but will also reduce cramps and make you feel better.

Eat a well-balanced diet: One should eat a diet that is full of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Reduce the intake of salt, sugar, alcohol, and caffeine. Avoid smoking. You can also take some supplements that contain folic acid, calcium, magnesium, vitamin B6, calcium, and magnesium will help reduce cramps and improve mood.

Good sleep: Seven to nine hours of sleep is beneficial during this time to improve your overall health and your mental health.

Physical activity: A person should do a minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity daily. This will not only help relieve breast tenderness symptoms but other premenstrual symptoms as well. It will also relieve any anxiety associated with this.

Self-care: Always make time for yourself.

The expert further shared that there are some over-the-counter medicines like “simple pain relievers or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs” that one can take. “For sore tender breasts, sometimes diuretics (reduce water retention which might cause period bloating) are recommended, or maybe a heating pad or cold fermentation to relieve your pain,” she said.

She also suggested that if one has a new lump, changing breast lump, or discharge from the nipples, and even when the pain interferes with daily activities, one must see a doctor.

