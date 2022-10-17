Some dos and don’ts after breast cancer surgery

Breast cancer is one of the most common and aggressive forms of cancer in India and around the world, with 1 in 8 women at risk of developing it.

According to Dr Sreekanth CN, senior consultant-surgical oncology, laparoscopic and robotic surgery, HIPEC surgery, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, the average age of its onset is 63 years, but there has been a recent increase in breast cancer in younger women. “Survival rates have improved over the years with advances in research and treatment. Prevention and early diagnosis are the key strategies to fight it,” he says.

According to the doctor, there is a need to increase awareness as most of the cancers diagnosed in India are in the third stage. In case someone is undergoing surgery, he says, adding there are some dos and don’ts that one needs to follow to make a quick recovery. It includes, among other things, focusing solely on the health of the patient after the operation.

Dos

1. Take rest – Do take plenty of rest as it aids in faster recovery

2. Take care of your emotional health – Join a support group or seek out a breast cancer survivor to speak with. Keep up with recent developments in breast cancer research. If necessary, think about getting therapy.

3. Arm and shoulder exercises – Regular stretching exercises to regain the function and mobility of the shoulder can reduce the pain and the need for pain medications.

4. Take pain medications – Numbness and soreness are common after surgery; the upper arm is sensitive to touch which may take several weeks to recover. Take adequate pain medications for better recovery.

5. Practise hygiene and wound care – Avoid getting the wound wet by regular dressings and good personal hygiene for better and faster recovery.

6. Drain care – Need to take care of drains that are kept at surgery site for 2-3 weeks.

7. Eat right – Make sure you eat a balanced diet during your recovery period, with lots of fruit and vegetables.

8. Wear compression garments – Make sure your breasts are fully supported (compression bras) for at least the first six weeks after your surgery (breast conservation surgery). Use pillows to elevate your arm at night to decrease swelling (mastectomy pillow).

9. Consult your oncologist – A swelling in your armpit (seroma) due to fluid collection causing pain needs to be removed. Swelling of the arm on the side of surgery (lymphedema) due to blockage of lymph channels may develop months or even years after surgery.

10. Ask – Ask your surgeon for breast reconstruction at the time of surgery (immediate/delayed).

11. Follow-up exams – After surgery it is weekly, later — after completion of treatment — every 3 months for the first two years, every 6 months till 5 years, and yearly once after 5 years.

Don’ts

* Do not take a bath until you are completely healed after surgery.

* Do not drive for up to 4 weeks following surgery.

* Do not have injections or have your blood pressure or blood samples taken on your affected arm.

* Do not wear tight-fitted bra straps, sleeves, watches or rings.

* Do not do any heavy lifting, pushing, pulling or repetition with your affected arm.

* Do not delay if you develop arm swelling (lymphedema); consult your oncologist.

“Within five years of a lumpectomy, local breast cancer recurrences are most common,” says Dr Sreekanth.

He adds that the following things can help reduce a recurrence:

– Chemotherapy and radiation therapy after surgery

– Hormone therapy in patients with positive hormone receptors

– Frequent exercise

– Keeping your weight in check and eating a balanced diet with limited alcohol intake

– Attending all planned screenings

– Not smoking

“Contact your oncologist or primary care physician if you notice any physical changes,” the doctor concludes.

