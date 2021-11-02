Eight reasons why some people get breast acne, and what to do about it

Just like the skin on your face, the skin around the breast region is also susceptible to acne issues. That is because the skin here and around the nipples has hair follicles, and acne is nothing but infection of the hair follicles, whenever there is excess sebum secretion or excessive sweat, says Dr Amodita Ahuja, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, and laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist.

“If you have acne on any other part of the body, you might get up in the morning and find acne on your breast too,” the doctor says, listing some risk factors that may make a person more prone to breast acne. Read on.

1. Big breasts

Also known as close set breasts because the size of the breast is so large that they touch each other and there is no space between them. Due to the friction generated, there is increased moisture which increases the chances of acne.

2. Tight bras

If the bra is not of proper size and is smaller than actual size then you become more prone to acne due to increased moisture.

3. Use of irritants

Irritants like hair removal creams, perfumes, body perspirants, waxing, can cause skin reaction and hence increase the chances of infection and acne.

4. Excessive sweating

If you are a person who sweats a lot or exercises a lot, then there are more chances of clogging of your sebaceous glands, and hence more acne.

Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet and maintain good personal hygiene. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet and maintain good personal hygiene. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

5. Hormonal changes

As hormonal changes affect the rest of your body, it also affects your breast. Increases in male hormones in the body can cause excess sebum secretion and acne.

6. Diet

Increased consumption of oily foods or food rich in complex carbohydrates or trans fat can increase your tendency of acne. Such diets also cause weight gain and increased fat deposition on the breast, hence more friction leading to acne.

7. Stress

Stress raises the cortisol production from your body which increases sebum production from the glands and causes acne.

8. Infection in the breast glands

Infection in the breast glands, especially during breastfeeding, may present as acne with redness and pain all around it.

“Know what suits your skin. Wear the right size bra. Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet. Maintain good personal hygiene if you are a massive sweater. Maintain a healthy weight and do chest exercises so that your breasts don’t sag and are in good size and shape,” Dr Ahuja suggests.

Avoid oil based products, and consult a gynecologist if acne is associated with redness, itching and pain. Avoid over-the-counter creams and take treatment only after consultation with the gynecologist or a dermatologist,” she adds.

