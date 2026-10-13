Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte dies at 34: Neurologist explains cerebral palsy, the condition he lived with

Actor RJ Mitte died Monday at age 34 in Brownsville, Texas. The talent management agency that represented the actor said in a statement, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.” As per a report by People, his representative said that the actor who had cerebral palsy died by suicide.

Mitte played Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed American crime drama Breaking Bad, drawing on his own experience of living with cerebral palsy to bring authenticity to the character.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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To learn more about neurological disorders, we spoke with an expert.

Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of neurological conditions that affect movement, muscle control, posture, and balance. “It results from damage to, or abnormal development of, the developing brain, usually before birth, during delivery or in early infancy. The condition is non-progressive, meaning the original brain injury does not worsen over time, although its physical effects can change as a person grows older,” Dr Makhija told indianexpress.com.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

The impact varies considerably from one individual to another. “Some people may have mild muscle stiffness or difficulty with coordination, while others may experience significant challenges with walking, maintaining balance, controlling their movements or performing everyday tasks. The disorders can also affect speech, swallowing, and fine motor skills, such as writing or handling small objects. In some cases, cerebral palsy may coexist with epilepsy, vision or hearing difficulties, or intellectual disabilities, but these are not present in everyone,” Dr Makhija mentioned.

Why does cerebral palsy affect physical movement, and what happens to the muscles?

The brain coordinates signals that tell our muscles when and how to move. “When the areas responsible for movement are affected early in life, these signals may not function as expected. This can lead to spasticity, where muscles become unusually stiff, or involuntary movements that make precise actions difficult.”

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Over time, persistent muscle stiffness can restrict joint movement and contribute to contractures, where muscles and tendons shorten. “Some individuals may develop difficulties with posture, walking or balance. The severity depends on which parts of the brain are affected and how extensively movement control is impaired,” shared Dr Makhija.

Can people with cerebral palsy lead independent and fulfilling lives?

Absolutely, affirmed Dr Makhija. “A diagnosis of cerebral palsy does not automatically mean a person will be dependent on others. Many people study, work, pursue relationships and participate actively in society. The level of independence depends on the individual’s needs, mobility and associated difficulties,” said Dr Makhija.

Physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and appropriate medical treatment can help improve mobility, build functional skills and support daily activities. “Assistive devices, including braces, walkers and wheelchairs, may also help people move around more comfortably and independently,” Dr Makhija shared.

Early intervention is particularly valuable because it helps children develop skills and manage complications as they grow. “For adults, regular assessment can identify emerging concerns, including pain, joint stiffness and fatigue,” said Dr Makhija.

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Does cerebral palsy get worse with age?

The underlying brain injury does not progressively worsen, but physical challenges can change over time. Some adults experience increased pain, fatigue, joint problems or reduced mobility because of long-standing muscle stiffness and the extra effort required for movement. Regular follow-up, exercise suited to individual abilities and timely rehabilitation can help manage these challenges and maintain quality of life.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.