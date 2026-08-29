Breakfast or dinner: The best time to eat protein is…

You probably know you need protein. But have you ever wondered if your morning eggs, paneer or dal do more for you than the same protein at dinner? Turns out, timing matters—but it’s not everything.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr. (Col) Vijay Dutta, Director, Internal Medicine & Respiratory Services, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains how to think about your protein intake without turning every meal into a calculation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Not exactly. Your body doesn’t have a strict rule saying protein eaten in the morning is automatically better than protein eaten at night.

However, a good protein source at breakfast can help — especially if it keeps you fuller and makes it easier to meet your protein needs throughout the day.

“Protein timing matters to some extent, but getting enough protein throughout the day is more important. Having a good protein source at breakfast can help improve fullness and support muscle maintenance. Ideally, protein should be spread across breakfast, lunch and dinner rather than consumed mainly at one meal.”

So instead of saving most of your day’s protein for dinner, think about distributing it across your meals.

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That could mean eggs, curd, paneer, dal, sprouts or another protein-rich food at breakfast, rather than starting the day with a meal that contains very little protein and trying to compensate later.

Including eggs, curd, paneer, dal, sprouts or other protein-rich foods at breakfast can support better appetite control (Ai generated image) Including eggs, curd, paneer, dal, sprouts or other protein-rich foods at breakfast can support better appetite control (Ai generated image)

What happens when you eat protein in the morning?

There is a practical reason a protein-rich breakfast can be useful: it can help you feel satisfied for longer.

“A protein-rich breakfast can increase fullness and reduce hunger and cravings later in the day. Protein also digests more slowly than carbohydrates, helping provide steadier energy.”

This may be especially useful if your usual morning routine involves a quick cup of tea and a breakfast that leaves you hungry again soon after.

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“Older adults, people trying to manage their weight and those aiming to maintain muscle can particularly benefit from a protein-rich breakfast. Starting the day with adequate protein may improve fullness and help preserve muscle mass.”

The potential benefit isn’t just about making breakfast more filling. If you’re less hungry later, you may also find it easier to manage cravings and portions through the day.

Adding a protein source can also make the meal more substantial. Eggs, curd, paneer, dal and sprouts are some options Dr Dutta suggests.

“However, individual protein requirements vary, so people with medical conditions should seek personalised advice.”

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Also Read | How to get 90 grams protein daily without eggs or meat

Should you save most of your protein for dinner?

Probably not. Your body can digest and absorb a substantial amount of protein from a meal. But absorbing protein and using all of it equally for muscle building and maintenance are not the same thing.

“The body can digest and absorb a large amount of protein, but that does not mean all of it is used equally for building and maintaining muscle. For most people, spreading protein across three main meals is a better approach than consuming most of it at dinner.”

This doesn’t mean your dinner protein is somehow wasted. Rather, spreading your intake gives you a more balanced pattern across the day, instead of having breakfast and lunch contain very little protein and then trying to fit most of it into dinner.

So, what should your protein plate look like?

To put it straight, you don’t need to choose between breakfast protein and dinner protein. A protein-rich breakfast, followed by protein-containing lunch and dinner, can help you meet your overall needs while supporting fullness and muscle maintenance.

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So if your breakfast is currently tea and toast and dinner is carrying the entire protein burden of your day, moving some of that protein to the morning may be a smarter approach.

The goal isn’t to make breakfast the “winner” and dinner the “loser”. It’s simply to give your body a steadier supply of protein across the day rather than making one meal do all the work.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.