Whoa, our favourite breakfast (read: chai-paratha) seems to be the ‘worst food combination’ — find out if it is true

Who does not like to have piping hot paratha with their favourite fillings — be it in aloo, pyaaz, gobhi, paneer — with butter for breakfast? It gets even better if there is a cuppa to sip on along with this hearty meal. But, has it ever occurred to you that paratha and a hot beverage like coffee or tea may not make for the best food combination? Well, you may brush aside the thought, just like we did, but if nutritionist Mac Singh is to be believed, “consuming tea with paratha can be the biggest health mistake.”

In fact, he even listed the top three reasons why you should never drink tea with meals:

*If you drink tea with a heavy meal like stuffed paratha, you can get acidity and severe bloating. This is because tea or coffee are known to disrupt or damage the acid-base balance in your stomach, and eating parathas with it will only worsen gut health.

*According to research, the phenolic compounds present in tea cause iron complexes to develop in the stomach’s lining, which prevents iron from being absorbed. As such, people with iron-deficiency anaemia should avoid drinking tea with meals.

*The tannins present in tea combine with proteins and act as anti-nutrients by hindering their absorption in the body as well. As per a study, tannins decreased the rate of protein digestion by an average of 38 per cent. So, tea blocks the nutrients from being consumed by the body.

Agreeing, Sweedal Trinidade, HOD Dietary Services, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Mahim, said that while tea has antioxidants like polyphenols, it also hampers the absorption of macronutrients and micronutrients. “Tea and isolated tea polyphenols have been shown to hamper protein and lipid absorption, hence it shouldn’t be consumed with meals. Studies have shown that tea consumption with meals decreases the availability of catechins in the body,” said Trinidade.

Tea contains tannin, which is known for its ability to interfere with the absorption of many minerals including iron, zinc and calcium (slowing absorption). Deficiencies may hamper digestion, cause bloatedness or constipation, said Trinidade.

Dr Bir Singh Sehrawat, director and HOD, gastroenterology, Marengo QRG Hospital also pointed out that chai and paratha might taste good together but this combination is definitely not good for health. “To combine any kind of drinks with food, first of all we should know that the content of both the things do not interfere with the absorption of each other. We all know that tea contains caffeine. So, combining it with food like paratha, which is already heavy and contains fatty substances, can produce acidic content in the stomach and can lead to stomach problems in many ways like gastritis, inflammation, pain or discomfort and even gastric ulcer,” said Dr Sehrawat.

So, what should be done?

According to Dr Sehrawat, one should try to have nutrition-rich foods that contain a mix of nutrients like proteins, carbohydrate, good fats and vitamins and should ideally be teamed with coconut water for good digestion. “To keep ourselves away from these issues, priority should be given to health rather than taste,” said Dr Sehrawat.

But, if you still wish to drink tea with or after your meals, choose between green tea and ginger tea as they are found to aid digestion, said Trinidade. Adding, Singh suggested consuming tea at least 45 minutes after any meal.

