Coronavirus: Brandon Maxwell to Prada, fashion designers are making protective masks

At a time when experts are harping on the importance of taking preventive measures against coronavirus, popular fashion houses including Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Costello and Prada have taken the initiative to provide medical staff with adequate face masks and gowns for protection.
With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, some medical centres are reportedly facing shortage of supplies. New York-based designer Siriano came to the rescue by announcing that his sewing team was willing to produce protective face masks. The designer also gave us a sneak-peek into the prototypes. Take a look:
Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
A very productive day today. pic.twitter.com/UV0wN7b9yq
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 23, 2020
Maxwell, who styled Lady Gaga, wrote on Instagram, “In response to this global crisis, we are now focusing our creative efforts on manufacturing PPE (personal protective equipment), starting with growns. We have spent the last week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns…”.
Costello wrote, “We’re going to do our best to fulfill as much face mask requests we can… have been here for the past 24 hours, glued to my machine in hopes of making prototypes of face masks. ”
Hello everyone! Thank you so much to all those who messaged me wanting to help. We’re going to do our best to fulfill as much face mask requests we can. We’re currently working with a local Los Angeles manufacturing agency. We’ve also got an amazing team, filled with talented designers and staff. I’m so humbled and touched by everyone who has reached out. CA is my home and I’m determined to do all I can to not only prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also keep everyone same. All I ask for is your support… I’m not asking for fame, notoriety, likes, views, or anything else. Thank you! I want to also let every hospital , nurse , care giver and first responder know i am taking this very seriously and not just binge watching my favorite Netflix shows .
Focused. I have been here for the past 24 hours, glued to my machine in hopes of making prototypes of face masks. These are (Non-surgical grade masks) . Let’s help prevent the spread of covid-19. I have been in contact with someone in Los Angeles who can and will produce surgical grade masks that help prevent catching the covid-19 virus as well on Monday i will find out where we stand with those type of mask . We will not be selling any of these but rather giving them away to all first responders, hospitals, and healthcare providers. @mayorofla @cdcgov @nygovcuomo @cfda @bof @karlapfrancog again the ones i am making have a 70-74% success rate . And are non surgical cotton blend
Prada, according to ANI, will also make 110,000 masks and 80,000 overalls by April 6. The masks will be made in their factory in Montone, Italy.
A while ago, LVMH, luxury conglomerate that is home to brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy and Rihanna’s Fendy, announced they would make hand sanitisers, something experts have recommended using to avoid the risk of getting infected. The company has reportedly converted three of its perfume manufacturing facilities to make them.
Meanwhile, designer Anita Dongre has announced a medical fund of Rs 15 million to support those who do not have insurance or coverage for health emergencies like small vendors and self-employed artisans.
