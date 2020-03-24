Coronavirus: Brandon Maxwell to Prada, fashion designers are making protective masks

Global fashion designers are now making face masks and gowns to help cope with their shortage. (Source: Getty Images) Global fashion designers are now making face masks and gowns to help cope with their shortage. (Source: Getty Images)

At a time when experts are harping on the importance of taking preventive measures against coronavirus, popular fashion houses including Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Costello and Prada have taken the initiative to provide medical staff with adequate face masks and gowns for protection.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, some medical centres are reportedly facing shortage of supplies. New York-based designer Siriano came to the rescue by announcing that his sewing team was willing to produce protective face masks. The designer also gave us a sneak-peek into the prototypes. Take a look:

Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

A very productive day today. pic.twitter.com/UV0wN7b9yq — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 23, 2020

Maxwell, who styled Lady Gaga, wrote on Instagram, “In response to this global crisis, we are now focusing our creative efforts on manufacturing PPE (personal protective equipment), starting with growns. We have spent the last week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns…”.

Costello wrote, “We’re going to do our best to fulfill as much face mask requests we can… have been here for the past 24 hours, glued to my machine in hopes of making prototypes of face masks. ”

Prada, according to ANI, will also make 110,000 masks and 80,000 overalls by April 6. The masks will be made in their factory in Montone, Italy.

A while ago, LVMH, luxury conglomerate that is home to brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy and Rihanna’s Fendy, announced they would make hand sanitisers, something experts have recommended using to avoid the risk of getting infected. The company has reportedly converted three of its perfume manufacturing facilities to make them.

Meanwhile, designer Anita Dongre has announced a medical fund of Rs 15 million to support those who do not have insurance or coverage for health emergencies like small vendors and self-employed artisans.

