‘Stop using laxatives to regulate bowel movements’: Expert shares easy hack to relieve constipation

A healthy gut not only ensures overall well-being but also effective digestion. This is why what you eat and how much matters, failing which, one can experience issues like constipation and acidity — which, in turn, makes people opt for laxatives “which makes the bowels very lazy”.

But did you know that prunes are what you need instead? Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recently took to Instagram to explain the benefits of having prunes — known to aid digestion.

“Stop using laxatives to regulate your bowel movements. Find ways of doing it naturally. It takes a whole lot of patience but real food always trumps medication!” she captioned the post.

*It has a lot of fibre. Almost 20 per cent of your daily requirements of fibre will be met with 7-8 prunes. Most people need 25 -30 grams. but some do better with 35 grams.

*If you get loose motions, reduce the amount. Prunes have a sugar alcohol — “sorbitol” — which has a laxative effect. So, go by how much suits you.

*If I’ve had foods which I know trigger my gut and cause constipation then I add more prunes to my diet, said Chowdhary.

*There is a mechanism that makes soaked prunes more efficient for constipation other than the fact that your overall water intake goes up a bit. “But the reason I want you to have it in water is because of the effect it had on my blood sugar levels when I installed a CGM (continuous glucose monitor),” shared Chowdhary.

*Eat your carbs, eat your veggies! Hydrate.

“The beneficial effects of regular bowl movements are beyond amazing,” said Chowdhary.

