A borderline blood test result is a reading that approaches the upper or lower limit of the expected reference range, or falls marginally outside it, without necessarily indicating an underlying disease. Such results may reflect early metabolic changes, temporary variations or normal biological and physiological fluctuations, particularly in the absence of symptoms.

However, in some cases, a borderline result may point to an underlying health concern, making timely intervention important to prevent potential complications down the line.

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