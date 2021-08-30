How can you boost your dog’s immunity?

Just like your own, the health of your pet dog is important, too. It is a known fact that dogs suffer from many kinds of health woes, and while they manage to take your stress and anxiety away, it is your duty to be mindful of their immunity as well.

Anushka Iyer, the founder and CEO at Wiggles.in says that the ‘good bacteria’ in your dog’s gut holds their immunity together. “But sometimes, the ‘bad bacteria’ can take over the gut and weaken the overall health of your dog,” she says.

To avoid a “gut battle”, here are some tips to boost your dog’s immunity:

ALSO READ | International Dog Day 2021: These breeds are best suited for Indian climate

* Probiotic and fermented foods

Probiotics are nothing but live bacteria culture present in foods like homemade curd, bananas, apples, buttermilk, pumpkin and fermented veggies like carrot, green beans, beetroot, pumpkin, etc.

The easiest way to ensure a daily intake of probiotics is to go for immunity booster and probiotic strips. When placed in their mouth, these strips dissolve within seconds. They are fast-acting and unlike medicines, have zero risks of choking. All you need to do is strip, peel and feed.

* Chicken and bone broth

This mixture is a nutritious health drink for dogs that boasts of immunity-boosting nutrients. It’s a powerhouse of minerals like magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, collagen and gelatin. It builds immunity, protects bones, joints and nourishes the gut as well. It’s easy to make, keeps your dog hydrated and delivers nutrients and goodness straight to their gut.

Keeping dogs active and happy can avoid a plethora of diseases. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Keeping dogs active and happy can avoid a plethora of diseases. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Regular exercise

Let your dog indulge in physical sessions like walking, running, playing fetch, swimming, enrichment activities, etc., to keep them active. It helps maintain the ideal weight, keeping them active and happy while avoiding a plethora of diseases. Regular playtime helps reduce all kinds of stress and anxiety. It’s a well-known fact that stress and anxiety directly affect the gut flora leading to inflammation. The right forms of exercise keep the joint and muscle health in check, too.

* Supplements

Sometimes homemade food just isn’t enough. This stands true in cases where your dog is recovering from any illness. That’s where supplements come into play. You can opt for one that your dog can consume with ease. Due to the ever-increasing knowledge on the goodness of probiotic supplements, dog parents now have a variety to choose from. From pills to powders to probiotic strips, the choice is yours, and your dog’s, too.

Edible oils like fish oil and hemp seed oil are equally amazing. They are rich in essential fatty acids & omega 3,6, and 9 that are amazing for brain health. Good for the immunity and yummy for their taste buds.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!