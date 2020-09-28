From boosting immunity to improving mood: Here’s why gur chana is good for you

Do you like gur chana? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you have been thinking of making healthy lifestyle changes, we suggest you begin with your diet. From your daily water intake to what you snack on, everything matters. After all, you are what you eat, which means that you need to put a lot of thought into it.

While a lot of people look at changing their entire diet when they think of making lifestyle changes, experts are of the view that small but significant changes can go a long way in improving your metabolism. One such traditional favourite snack is gur chana or jaggery and roasted chickpeas.

Not just a quick replenish of protein for your body, did you know that the nutritious combination of gur chana is also good for your mood? Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently explained more about why one should go for the unbeatable combination of gur chana.

How does it help improve your mood?

Vitamin B6 helps boost memory. The combination of chana and jaggery is rich in vitamin B6 and improves your brain functionality. It also, helps your body make the hormones serotonin which regulates mood, and norepinephrine which helps you cope with stress. So, whenever you feel low, sad, and want to improve your mood and stamina, have gur and chana, she said.

What are some of the other benefits?

If you have excessive sweet cravings, feel loss of energy or suffer from hair loss, it is a good snack to munch on.

According to Dr Bhavsar, as a source of iron and protein, the snack is good for people with low haemoglobin. “It’s best for menstruating women as it makes up for the loss of blood from the body as jaggery is a rich source of iron and chickpeas are rich in protein,” she said.

Besides being good for blood production, gur chana boosts immunity, improves heart health and teeth health due to the “presence of potassium and phosphorus in it”.

What else? It is also good post-workout snack as it helps compensate for the lost energy.

