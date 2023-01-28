scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Boost your immunity with these foods

Warm up your winter with healthy soups. (Source: Getty Images)

Winter and the cold weather bring a lot of health issues including joint pain, infections, allergies, dry skin, and hair fall. It becomes important to protect oneself from the cold weather by wearing proper clothes and boosting immunity. When your immune system is strong you are better equipped to fight these seasonal changes and avoid disease.

As such, dietitian and nutritionist Garima suggested including certain foods in your diet which can boost your immunity and keep you away from various diseases and infections.

“Winter is here and it’s time to boost your immunity and keep yourself away from all diseases and infections. This climatic change takes a toll on overall health like skin, hair, and joints,” she captioned the video.

While you may want to have oily foods in the winter, try and include these foods in your diet.

 

Soups
Winter is the best season to savour your favorite soup. Hot soup on a chilled winter evening is not only comforting but is nutritious as well. With a mix of different spices and condiments, soups can be made nutrient-rich with the addition of whole veggies or lean meat.

Ghee
Adding a dollop of ghee to your roti or rice will help you keep warm during this cold season. The easily digestible fats along with other nutrients help in building your immunity.

Root vegetables
Generally, root vegetables are available in this season and are excellent comforting foods. Root vegetables like turnips, carrots, and yams are rich sources of beta-carotene, magnesium, fibre, and many other nutrients. They are nourishing and energy-boosting.

Amla
Amla, Indian gooseberry is an excellent source of iron and vitamin C. Amla’s antioxidant property makes it best suited for winter to fight against infections.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 09:10 IST
