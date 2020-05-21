Boost your immunity with these 2 morning drinks

Ayurvedic superfoods help build immunity, cleanse the blood and help improve health. (Source: Getty Images) Ayurvedic superfoods help build immunity, cleanse the blood and help improve health. (Source: Getty Images)

Falling ill is not a risk you want to take, especially now, and it is always better to be safe than sorry. However, it should also be noted that our bodies do not build up immunity overnight; one needs to balance their food habits and eat healthy, home-cooked meals over a period to time. But you can also incorporate some immunity-boosting drinks to your diet, says Dr Rohini Somnath Patil, nutritionist, who shares two options. Check them out below.

5 superfoods to boost your immunity

Turmeric immunity shot

Ingredients

Black pepper

Unfiltered apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

Lukewarm water

Turmeric powder

Steps

Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder along with half a teaspoon of black pepper powder to lukewarm water. Give it a stir. Now add a teaspoon of raw apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and drink up!

Benefits of turmeric immunity shot

Turmeric: This ingredient is enriched with curcumin which is a great antioxidant and an inflammatory agent. Dr Patil says, “Not only does this boost digestion, it also works wonders for your skin by slowing down premature ageing.”

Raw apple cider vinegar: A popular home ready, it is known to kill pathogens, and in earlier times was used to disinfect and treat ear infection, lice, warts and more. People have used it for centuries in cooking and medicine. The nutritionist also mentions “apple cider vinegar is a common remedy for skin conditions like dry skin and eczema. The skin is naturally slightly acidic. Using topical apple cider vinegar could help re-balance the natural pH of the skin, improving the protective skin barrier.”

Black pepper: High in antioxidants, this versatile spice has anti-inflammatory properties. Not only does it help control blood sugar but also lowers cholesterol levels.

Immunity booster kadha or herbal tea

Try having it 1-3 times a day on an empty stomach. Ingredients:

5-6 – Fresh tulsi leaves/ 2 tsp – Tulsi powder

1/2 inch – Grated ginger/ ginger powder/ saunth

1 tsp – Ajwain

1 tsp – Cardamom powder

1/2 tsp – Black pepper

1 tsp – Cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp – Turmeric

2 tsp – Green tea leaves

1 tsp – Organic/liquid/date jaggery

Steps:

Add all the ingredients in 500 ml water and boil for 10-15 minutes on medium heat. Pour it in a cup and squeeze a bit of lemon juice and enjoy!

Health benefits of immunity herbal tea/kadha

The herbal blend decoction comes to your rescue in fighting various flu and infections. Not only does it regulate blood sugar levels, it also helps in healing and improving gut health. It also helps combat respiratory ailments symptoms like asthma, bronchitis, flu, cold and more.

