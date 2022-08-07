scorecardresearch
Want to lose weight and boost immunity? Try this special drink with Indian spices

Drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 8:00:37 pm
Bloating, weight lossCarom, fennel, and cumin seeds have several beneficial properties resulting in weight loss. (Pexels)

Indian spices go way beyond just cooking. Loaded with health benefits, many kitchen condiments play a vital role in keeping digestive issues at bay, healing and giving a glow to the skin, while also aiding weight loss. Alongside eating healthy and indulging in regular exercise, these Indian herbs, when mixed consciously, can prove to be extra beneficial.

On that note, today we’ve got a super-easy recipe featuring jeera, ajwain, and saunf mixed into water that doesn’t only lead to weight loss, but also boosts your immunity and supports your overall well-being. But before that, let’s take a look at the health benefits of each.

Benefits of cumin seeds (jeera)

Low in calories, cumin seeds help improve digestion and have antioxidant, anti-inﬂammatory, anti-cancer, and immunity-boosting properties. It not only detoxifies the body but also increases metabolism.

spices, jeera, indianexpress, Jeera or cumin helps in the absorption of nutrients in the body which helps prevent bloating. (Getty)

Benefits of carom seeds (ajwain)

Rich in vitamins and minerals, carom seeds are highly recommended in Ayurveda to manage weight. It helps to cleanse your digestive system and promotes metabolism, which leads to weight loss. It also keeps your lungs and pharynx clean, making this ingredient especially helpful for asthmatic patients.

Ajwain or Ajowan Caraway (botanical name of Trachyspermum copticum) (also known as Ajowan caraway, carom seeds or mistakenly as bishop’s weed), is an uncommon spice used in India. (Getty)

Benefits of fennel seeds (saunf)

Fennel seeds contain potent antioxidants and phytonutrients that make them a highly nutritious source. Rich in dietary fibres, it slows down the digestion process. The antioxidants present help break down fats and carbs in the body.

fennel, health befits of saunf, what are fennel seeds The essential oils present in fennel seeds trigger the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes which in turn aids the process of digestion. (Getty/Thinkstock)

Fennel seeds also have diuretic properties that will help you flush out the toxins and other harmful liquids from your body. And all of these benefits come with the fact that they are highly aromatised.

Here’s how you can prepare your early morning drink

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon each of cumin, fennel, and carom seeds

1 cup of hot water

Preparation– Soak the jeera, ajwain, and saunf in 1 cup of hot water and mix it. Let the mix sit overnight for the water to absorb the maximum benefits of the properties. The next morning, take a glass and pass this mix through a sieve. You can add honey for taste enhancement. Drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

