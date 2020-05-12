Boost your immunity with these five superfoods

Ensure you boost your immunity in natural ways. (Source: File Photo/Representative Image) Ensure you boost your immunity in natural ways. (Source: File Photo/Representative Image)

No one likes falling ill. But for that, you must ensure your immune system is strong. We know that exercising, not smoking, and reducing alcohol intake are some things one can do to stay healthy in the long run, but in addition to this, our diet also plays a crucial role. Eating the right food is half the job done. However, you should know exactly what to eat to keep yourself healthy and your immune system strong, advises Dolly Kumar, founder and director, Gaia, while recommending “five superfoods” you can consume to boost your immunity and stay at the peak of your health.

Amla

Amla murabba tastes delicious; have you tried it? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Amla murabba tastes delicious; have you tried it? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Also known as gooseberry, amla has long been used in Indian households to prepare dishes and achaar/murabba. But it is equally well-known for combating common ailments such as cold, sore throat, digestive issues etc. Apart from being rich in antioxidants, amla is enriched with micronutrients which help increase immunity. It acts as a detoxifying agent for the body and is great for eyesight, hair, heart and diabetics as well. Amla also has high fibre content that can aid in weight loss. It can be consumed in various forms like juice, candy or even the raw fruit.

Honey

Honey can keep respiratory ailments like colds and cough at bay. (Source: File Photo) Honey can keep respiratory ailments like colds and cough at bay. (Source: File Photo)

Nature’s sweetening agent, honey is rich in minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium. Organic raw honey contains numerous medicinal properties. Its rich antibacterial properties soothe the throat and protect the body against bacteria and fungi, and also boost gut immunity. Honey can be used as a substitute for refined sugar, which is unhealthy and void of nutrients. It is also an energy-boosting food as the fructose and glucose in honey combine to give a sustained boost. Mix honey in warm water and drink it regularly for weight loss, increased immunity and to cleanse the digestive system.

Green tea

Green tea is full of antioxidants. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Green tea is full of antioxidants. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Well-known for being an abundant source of antioxidants, drinking green tea on a regular basis flushes out the toxins from the body. Coupled with polyphenols, catechins in green tea help boost immunity. Although most of us are accustomed to drinking milk tea and might find the taste of green tea bitter and bland, it is known to be one of the healthiest beverages one can consume. Besides, green tea has been known to assist with weight loss too. A warm cup of freshly brewed green tea in the morning will leave you feeling refreshed. Also, aside from improving your immunity by cleaning your body, green tea is a rich source of essential nutrients for glowing skin.

Spirulina

Spirulina, a blue-green algae, that is available in the form of powder, capsule and tonic, can help regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. (Source: File Photo) Spirulina, a blue-green algae, that is available in the form of powder, capsule and tonic, can help regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. (Source: File Photo)

While vitamins and antioxidants are key to a healthy body, proteins and fatty acids are equally important. Spirulina capsules are one of the richest sources of naturally-derived proteins and fatty acids. Along with vitamins and minerals, they protect your eyesight and build your immunity. Spirulina capsules are also known to lower blood pressure levels and maintain healthy levels of cholesterol in the body.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a must-have Turmeric is a must-have spice . (Source: Getty Images)

Commonly found in most Indian households, turmeric is treasured for its antibacterial properties and medicinal value. Organic turmeric, which has high curcumin content, is an anti-inflammatory ingredient. These healing properties of turmeric help strengthen your immunity and ward off illnesses.

Apart from consuming these foods to build your immunity, remember to have a balanced diet and drink plenty of water and get adequate sleep for a long-lasting good health!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd