Here’s how to maintain bone strength as you age

Our bodies are nothing without our bones as they work with muscles and joints to hold them together and support freedom of movement. However, as we age, our bone health starts getting affected with its strength seeing a gradual decline. As such, it is crucial to pay attention to your bone health as you grow older.

Earlier, Dr R S Vashishta, orthopaedic specialist, Vashishta Clinics and Hospital For Orthopaedics, New Delhi, had told indianexpress.com, “While we might take bone strength for granted during our younger age, it must be prioritised as we grow older, especially for women as they are at a higher chance of developing bone health conditions post the age of 30.”

Agreeing, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, “We know that bone health maintenance during adulthood is important in order to prevent bone problems in the later stages of life” adding that our bones not just provide structure to our body but also protect internal organs and store calcium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

To improve your bone strength, Dr Kohli suggested the following Ayurvedic tips.

*Consume dairy products appropriately.

*Say goodbye to excessive consumption of caffeine and alcoholic drinks.

ALSO READ | Expert shares best foods for improved libido and sexual health

*Eat five to ten soaked almonds every day.

*Take one tablespoon of sesame seeds every morning with water. However, she suggested consulting your Ayurvedic doctor before consuming sesame seeds.

*Make green vegetables your best friend.

Two essentials for strong bones are nutrition and exercise, Dr Anup Khatri, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai told indianexpress.com earlier.

Advertisement

*Dietary minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins such as vitamin D are necessary for good bone health. For muscle wellbeing – vitamin E, essential amino acids, levocarnitine, etc are helpful. People participating in long or frequent treks should visit a trained nutritionist.

*Working out for at least 30 minutes every day helps to keep muscles and bones strong. Swimming, cycling, weight training, endurance exercises, walking uphill with a light backpack are few good routines for good bone strength.

*Pilates and yoga help with flexibility and core strength.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!