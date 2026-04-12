Bollywood veteran singer Asha Bhosle dies of ‘extreme exhaustion and chest infection’ at 92

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Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in India’s musical history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. Asha, one half of the Mangeshka, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to “extreme exhaustion and chest infection”, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had shared on Instagram. Bhosle is survived by her son Anand and her grandchildren.
According to a PTI report, Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the tragic news, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure,” he had said.
Anand Bhosle, her son, told reporters outside the hospital, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”