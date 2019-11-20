Sitting is the new smoking, says model, actor and doctor Aditi Govitrikar

Bollywood may not know how to deal with women in the 40s, but one look at Dr Aditi Govitrikar, the only Indian woman to have won the Mrs World title, proves she can be the poster girl for ‘timeless beauty’.

Advertising

Her acting stint in movies like De Dana Dan (2009), Paheli (2005), 16th December (2002), Bheja Fry 2 (2011), besides modelling, may have given her enormous popularity, but few know that she is also a qualified doctor and psychologist. We met the model, who shot to fame after being a part of Adnan Sami’s song ‘Kabhi to Nazar Milao‘. at the Palate food fest 2019 in New Delhi, where she was present as a wellness expert.

“Staying active is crucial. I believe sitting is the new smoking. If you sit and work for one hour then you also have to walk for at least five minutes after that. Low-grade exercise should be done throughout the day, which we tend to ignore. And then dedicate one hour or 45 minutes for an intense workout where your heart rate rises to the basal rate at least thrice a week,” she advised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Aditi Govitrikar (@aditigovitrikar) on Nov 17, 2019 at 1:30am PST

Her friend, Malaika Arora, calls herself a Pilate girl, but Govitrikar prefers “a mix of everything, mainly because my schedules don’t allow for a fixed regime. If I am in a hotel, then I just go to the gym, swim or do light weights. Back home, I indulge in combat classes where we do boxing, etc. I do yoga once in a while, so I like to mix it up.”

At the fest, she prepared some healthy snacks that could be eaten on the go, something she also does back home. “I enjoy cooking for my children, but I like making quick healthy recipes that are filling and delicious. Due to constant travel, I don’t cook every day. But when I am home, I spend over an hour in the kitchen every day. Eating home-cooked food regularly can make a huge difference. Outside, one is not familiar with the ingredients used and something doesn’t feel right,” she commented.

Advertising

A model, actor and doctor, who is also giving TED talks, it’s the hat of a lifestyle expert that she wears most often. She strongly recommends the goodness of fresh fruits and vegetables to her clients. “Personally, I believe 10 minutes of meditation will help us deal with all the insecurity that we face these days. Otherwise, life is like running on a treadmill, going nowhere. I talk to my clients about the eight pillars of life, which goes beyond job promotions, money, and success; it’s about the food you eat, mental well-being, spiritual development, time spent with friends and family, social life, intellectual growth,” she remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Aditi Govitrikar (@aditigovitrikar) on Jun 2, 2019 at 9:03pm PDT

Lately, Bollywood celebrities have been vocal about climate issues and sustainable living. Govitrikar, as a mother of two, feels it’s our responsibility to leave behind the world the way we received it. “Yes, the government has a responsibility, but we also have to act sensibly or the way we are going, it is heading towards destruction,” she said.

“We must reduce our carbon footprint, which is basically being thoughtful about the plastic you use, the waste you generate, understanding the importance of recycling. For example, in our building, we have a compost pit where all the kitchen waste goes. If each individual plants one tree and looks after it, just imagine the amount of greenery that we will be around us. And that will take care of the pollution we’re witnessing in Delhi and other cities,” she adds.