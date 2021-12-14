From promoting brain health to keeping heart diseases at bay: The many health benefits of eggs

To tackle malnourishment among schoolchildren in various parts of the state, the Karnataka government introduced boiled eggs, or bananas in mid-day meal in seven of its districts, namely Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir. However, the move was opposed by some who suggested that eating eggs is against religious beliefs.

As per Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and founder and nutritionist at Nutracy Lifestyle, eggs are a superfood. She shared that a single large boiled egg contains:

Vitamin A – 6 per cent

Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

Phosphorus – 9 per cent

Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

Selenium – 22 per cent

Some of the health benefits of eggs include:

🥚 Helps improve performance

“Eggs have a high satiety index, which means they make you feel fuller for longer. One big egg supplies 6g of high-quality protein and a huge variety of necessary nutrients, except vitamin C. This is why a fruit or orange juice with egg and whole wheat bread makes for the perfect breakfast,” Dr Patil told indianexpress.com earlier.

Eggs are a powerhouse as they are rich in all nine essential amino acids, the building blocks of protein which the body can’t make by itself, said Sakina Diwan, Dietician, Bhatia Hospital.

Eggs also contain folate, riboflavin, and niacin. “All these vitamins help in one way or the other in a child’s growth. Like, vitamin D is good for bone strength; vitamin A is known to be good for eyes, vitamin B-6 for boosting brain development and B12 for plummeting anaemia,” shared Diwan.

🥚 Keeps heart diseases away

A study published in January 2020 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition noted that an egg every day wasn’t associated with an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, or premature death. Another 2018 study published in Heart journal, said people who ate an egg every day were less likely to develop cardiovascular diseases.

🥚 Helps to promote brain health

Choline, a nutrient that facilitates brain development in the foetus and newborn as well as memory function in old age, is present in eggs. As per Diwan, egg white contains about half that protein and only a small portion of the fat and cholesterol.

Eggs also improve levels of good cholesterol, are filling and help with weight management. They contain antioxidants that are beneficial for the eyes, said Diwan.

Since egg contains the “right balance of both the saturated and unsaturated fats”, it makes for a perfect food item for children, said Diwan. “Boiled eggs can be provided to kids without any risk of obesity,” she mentioned.

🥚 How to prepare them?

Rather than frying eggs, experts suggest boiling eggs as it preserves the nutrients.

