To look leaner, I foolishly cut down on carbs: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam on dealing with body image issues. (Source: File Photo) Yami Gautam on dealing with body image issues. (Source: File Photo)

Joining a host of celebrities who have opened up about various body image issues is Yami Gautam. The 31-year-old actor, who was last seen in Bala, revealed in an Instagram post that 2019 was a difficult year for her as she not only experienced physical injuries but the fear of ‘not looking fit’ also gripped her.

“In the quest to look leaner and adhering to the socially constructed notion that physical attractiveness of a woman is one of her most important assets, I foolishly started cutting down on food and completely stopped the much needed carbs,” mentioned the Kaabil actor who was recovering from a neck injury and dengue.

Further, she shared how she began to work out despite not being in a state of complete physical fitness.

“In order to ‘appear fit’ during my hectic shoot schedule, followed by another film promotion and ad shoots, I desperately tried working out. I got up at five am, did yoga from 5:30 am to 7 am, left for my 12-13 hour shoot day, came back and again hit the gym for another hour, all this while being in immense pain and barely even getting time for four hours of sleep daily. So, obviously I failed, I failed miserably,” mentioned Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

ALSO READ | From long bob to fringes, Yami Gautam has been giving us major hair goals; take a look

Emphasising how it is important to take out time for oneself, Gautam mentioned the need to look after oneself, physically, mentally and emotionally.

“Point is, we owe our responsibility first towards our own self – body and mind, and not to any external or self-created pressure whatsoever. Your body is your temple so take care of it, respect it, eat healthy-preferably home-cooked, although bingeing once in a while doesn’t hurt. But please do not abuse it. Remember to always take one day at a time and make each day special because you my friend deserve it,” she remarked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd