‘Throws the body’s internal clock off rhythm’: Study finds link between night-time light exposure and cardiovascular problems, independent of healthy habits such as good diet and sleep

We often associate bright, well-lit spaces with productivity and comfort. But new research suggests your evening lighting habits might be silently harming your heart.

A study published in the JAMA Network on October 23, 2025, found that exposure to bright light at night may significantly increase the risk of heart disease. The researchers discovered that keeping your home brightly illuminated after sunset can disrupt your circadian rhythm — the body’s internal clock that regulates sleep, hormone balance, and vital physiological processes.

“When the body’s internal clock is disrupted, heart health is also affected,” the study noted. Bright light at night, they explained, “throws the body’s internal clock off rhythm,” triggering a chain of physiological reactions, such as increased blood pressure, inflammation, and a faster heart rate. Over time, these responses add up, paving the way to cardiovascular problems.