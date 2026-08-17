10 body changes after 35 that are normal for women — and 5 that deserve a doctor’s visit

Turning 35 can bring subtle changes that many women may notice in their bodies, even when nothing is medically wrong. Shifts in energy, sleep, periods, skin, hair, muscle mass, metabolism, and reproductive health can become more noticeable with age, although the timing and intensity vary considerably from one woman to another.

Some changes may simply reflect the gradual effects of ageing and changing hormones. Others, however, can overlap with symptoms of conditions that deserve medical attention. The challenge is knowing where the line lies between an expected change and something that should not be dismissed as ‘just getting older’.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.