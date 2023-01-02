Why you may be waking up with a body ache every morning

Sleep, as we know, is quintessential to our health as it helps rejuvenate the mind and body, and gives us a much-need space to relax and reinvigorate after a hectic day. As such, while one should wake up feeling fresh and energetic, some people complain of body aches day after day, despite a restful slumber. Why does it happen? “Waking up with body aches could be due to several reasons. It could mean fever, post-travel fatigue, dehydration, poor diabetic control, deficiencies, obstructive sleep apnea, etc,” Dr Rajiv Dang, Senior Director and HOD – Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital, Gurugram said.

Agreeing that “the likelihood of several causes is high”, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram listed some common reasons for body aches. “Your body may be sore when you wake up because of your sleeping position, too. The ideal sleeping position varies from person to person. In general, side sleeping works best for the majority of people, especially those who have breathing problems while they sleep, including obstructive sleep apnea,” he said, adding that your body might also ache if you are overweight. This is because “the extra weight strains your neck and back, resulting in discomfort”.

Additionally, being overweight can also result in breathing problems while you sleep, which will negatively affect the quality of your sleep and how you feel when you wake up. “Your physical pain could be coming from your mattress. A bad mattress is one of the main causes of bodily discomfort. Severe diseases including sleep-breathing difficulties can cause heart disease and stroke. The best way to find out if you have a sleep-breathing condition is to undergo a lab sleep study. The choice between a lab and home sleep test can be made with the assistance of your doctor,” Dr Gupta said.

Body aches early in the morning are also a predominant symptom of inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis, Dr Aman Dua, Director, Joint Replacement and Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi said. “Morning stiffness is a fairly common symptom, especially in elderly patients with pre-existing joint pains and in patients with rheumatoid arthritis which is very common in the Indian subcontinent.”

When you finally stand after waking up, move softly and stretch (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) When you finally stand after waking up, move softly and stretch (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While body aches are common and may be brought about by fatigue and inactivity, it is important to note that they may also be a sign of other conditions. “Although most bodily aches are not harmful, it is still important to know what causes them and when to consult a doctor. Both the degree and frequency of body aches might fluctuate. They may be described as dull but enduring aches or as intense, sporadic sensations,” Dr Gupta said.

While some experience pain, others complain of muscle stiffness upon waking up. “Performing strenuous physical labour, lifting weights, or exercising frequently results in stiff muscles. When you get out of bed in the morning or get up from a chair after a lengthy period of sitting still, you could also feel stiff. Most often, muscles become stiff due to sprains and strains. Activity-related sprains and strains can also result in pain, bruising, swelling, and limited movement,” the expert added.

How harmful are pain and stiffness after waking up? Dr Dang said that it may lead to poor performance during the day, faults while driving or performing other routine activities, etc.

Dr Gupta shared the following measure to prevent and treat morning body pain.

*Avoid sleeping on a worn-out mattress, pillow, or one that doesn’t offer enough neck and spine support.

*Change up your sleeping position. Morning soreness could be exacerbated by sleeping on your stomach. Put a pillow beneath your knees and try sleeping on your back or side.

*Avoid sleeping in a too-cold environment.

*While still in bed, contract, wiggle, and stretch every part of your body starting at the bottom. This enables your muscles to acclimatise before beginning the day’s activities.

*When you finally stand up, move softly and stretch.

*To relax and ease the pain from the previous night, you can take a warm bath or shower.

*Of course, if you take painkillers, talk to your doctor about changing the time or dose.

*Consume a vitamin D supplement.

“Adopt a healthy lifestyle. Start your day with a period of activity and exercises and, if you are experiencing multiple joint pain and stiffness for more than 30 minutes to 1 hour in the morning, you should be investigated for inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. Inflammatory arthritis, if left untreated, can lead to severe destruction of joints and disability,” Dr Dua concluded.

