A 12-year-old’s vision problem revealed a surprising cause: Frequent eye rubbing

Ophthalmologist Dr Ashish Markan, a retina specialist (vitreoretina and uvea specialist), recently shared a case of a 12-year-old who was brought in with concern for worsening vision. “A mother brought her 12-year-old daughter to me, concerned about her worsening vision. The child had a long-standing habit of rubbing her eyes constantly, especially due to allergies. On examination, she had developed cylindrical power and significant astigmatism. Further testing, including corneal topography, revealed keratoconus — a progressive thinning and bulging of the cornea. I explained to the mother that chronic eye rubbing, especially in children with allergies, can damage the corneal structure over time, Dr Markan noted on Instagram.

According to the expert, this mechanical stress weakens the cornea, leading to keratoconus. “In this condition, the cornea becomes cone-shaped, distorting vision and making it difficult to correct with glasses alone. The child’s symptoms — blurry vision, astigmatism, and increasing spectacle power — were classic signs. Left untreated, keratoconus can worsen, potentially leading to scarring, severe vision loss, or the need for a corneal transplant,” said Dr Markan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The doctor then shared that they discussed options, including allergy control, avoiding eye rubbing, and the possibility of corneal cross-linking to halt progression. “Early diagnosis and intervention are key,” he said, adding that the case highlights how something as simple as habitual eye rubbing can have serious, lasting effects on vision — especially in growing children,” said Dr Markan.

Is eye power worsening? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Is eye power worsening? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Rubbing the eye may seem innocuous and even normal, but repeatedly doing so can lead to long-term effects. Dr Chaitanya Vemu, consultant ophthalmologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that constant or hard eye rubbing may lead to damage. “Although an occasional rub is not likely to harm the eyes, making it a habit, particularly in allergic children, places strain on the cornea. This tends to weaken it, distorting shape, as in keratoconus, in which the thinned out cornea bulges outward, distorting the vision,” said Dr Vemu.

Warning signs that parents or individuals must look for

Whenever a child reports blurred vision, rapid changes in spectacle power, or the occurrence of unusual astigmatism, it must not be taken lightly, stressed Dr Vemu. “Chronic eye rubbing, particularly associated with allergies or irritation, is a risk factor. An early test, such as corneal topography, can diagnose keratoconus in early stages before it worsens,” said Dr Vemu.

Does it occur to everyone who rubs their eyes?

Not everybody who rubs his or her eyes gets keratoconus, said Dr Vemu. According to Dr Vemu, it’s more likely to occur in children and adolescents because their corneas are still formative, and in those with long-term allergies who rub their eyes heavily. “It may also be inherited,” said Dr Vemu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Ashish Markan (@your_retina_doctor)

However, one of the easiest ways to safeguard eye health is by avoiding unnecessary rubbing.

What can be done if keratoconus arises?

Treatment varies with the extent to which the condition is advanced. “In the early stages, glasses or specialised contact lenses may be enough. Corneal cross-linking is most often recommended to strengthen the cornea and prevent progression of the disease. If vision is severely affected in the later stages, a corneal transplant will be needed,” said Dr Vemu.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.