A new study explains why women should include blueberry in their diet

Blueberry-enriched diet has health benefits for women, a new study revealed. Published in the Journal of Nutrition, the study by Cornell University examined how the serum of the participants on blueberry-enriched diet affected the cells responsible for muscle growth and repair in women.

For the study, the researchers followed 22 women for over six weeks, of which 12 women were aged between 25 and 40 while the rest were between 60 and 75. The women were given 1.75 cups of fresh blueberries per day, along with their regular meal and were asked to avoid food rich in polyphenols and anthocyanins. The serum was obtained from every participant on a daily basis.

The results showed that the serum obtained from women aged 25-40 increased human muscle progenitor cell numbers in culture. No effect was observed in women aged 60-75.

“Currently, research on dietary interventions to support skeletal muscle regeneration in humans is limited. This preliminary study of muscle progenitor cell function paves the way for future studies to develop clinical interventions,” study author Anna Thalacker-Mercer was quoted as saying.

She added, “While the results cannot be generalised to all populations, this study is an important step in translating findings from cell culture and rodent studies to a potential dietary therapy for improving muscle regeneration after injury and during the ageing process.”

