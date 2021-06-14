Blueberries vs kala jamun: Which is healthier?

In a bid to eat healthy, many a time people turn to foreign fruits and vegetables that may not be easily available in the local markets. One such fruit is blueberry which is known for its low-calorie and high-antioxidant content. However, why pay the hundredth time the price, when you have something so inexpensive and easily available, asked nutritionist Pooja Makhija in a recent post on Instagram.

Comparing blueberries with kala jamun or Indian blackberry — a summer favourite in India — Makhija informed that the desi fruit is great for combating the sun’s heat besides having other benefits.

“The fruit is diuretic, anti-scorbutic, and carminative in properties and is a rich source of polyphenolic compounds. Ayurveda strongly recommends this berry for treating various conditions related to heart, arthritis, asthma, stomach pain, bowel spasm, flatulence and dysentery. The diuretic effects of jamun flush toxins out of the kidneys, while the high fibre content aids in digestion and prevents nausea and vomiting,” she explained.

She went on to share that they help keep high blood sugar in check, and are also recommended for diabetics. “Several studies show that the high alkaloid content present in jamun is effective in controlling hyperglycaemia or high blood sugar. Apart from the fruit, extracts from the seeds, leaves, and bark are useful for reducing the high levels of blood sugar in your body,” she mentioned.

So, what will you prefer?

