Blood sugar supplements: Whether berberine, magnesium, cinnamon and more really work

Blood sugar management has become a growing concern not only for people living with diabetes but also for those looking to prevent insulin resistance, metabolic disorders, and energy crashes. In a recent Instagram video, UK-based physician Dr Kunal Sood discussed several supplements that may help support healthier blood sugar levels. He emphasised an important caveat, stating: “Blood sugar often improves when glucose enters the bloodstream more gradually, and insulin signalling becomes more efficient. These are supportive tools, not replacements for evidence-based diabetes management. Discuss with your doctor before starting any supplement.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Among the supplements highlighted was berberine, which Dr Sood said may help improve insulin sensitivity. According to him, “Berberine may improve insulin sensitivity through AMPK-related pathways involved in glucose uptake, fat metabolism, and liver glucose production. Studies suggest improvements in fasting glucose, HbA1c, and insulin resistance markers.”

He also discussed psyllium husk, noting that “Psyllium forms a gel in the gut that slows gastric emptying and carbohydrate absorption. This can reduce post-meal glucose spikes and improve glycemic control, particularly in type 2 diabetes.” Magnesium was another supplement on his list, with Dr Sood explaining, “Magnesium is involved in insulin signaling and glucose metabolism. Low magnesium is linked to insulin resistance, and supplementation may improve fasting glucose and HOMA-IR when deficiency or low intake is present.”

Apple cider vinegar and cinnamon were also mentioned for their potential role in blood sugar regulation. Dr Sood stated, “Acetic acid may slow starch digestion and gastric emptying, helping reduce post-meal glucose excursions. Benefits appear most noticeable when paired with higher-carbohydrate meals.” Speaking about cinnamon, he noted, “Cinnamon contains compounds that may influence insulin signalling and glucose transport. Some studies show modest improvements in fasting glucose, HbA1c, and insulin resistance markers, although results remain mixed.”

How these supplements work: Meal

↓

Carbohydrates

↓

Blood Sugar Rise

↓ Psyllium Husk

→ Slows absorption Apple Cider Vinegar

→ Slows digestion Berberine

→ Improves insulin sensitivity Magnesium

→ Supports insulin signalling Cinnamon

→ May improve glucose transport ↓

Better Blood Sugar Control

To understand more about these supplements, we spoke with an expert.

What science says about popular blood sugar supplements

Ashlesha Joshi, Fitness Dietician and Nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Berberine and psyllium husk currently have some of the strongest evidence among commonly discussed supplements for blood sugar management. Berberine has been shown in multiple studies to improve insulin sensitivity and lower fasting blood glucose levels, while psyllium husk can help reduce post-meal glucose spikes by slowing carbohydrate absorption.”

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She continues, “Magnesium may be beneficial, particularly in deficient individuals, as magnesium plays a key role in glucose metabolism and insulin function. Cinnamon and apple cider vinegar have shown promising but more variable results, with benefits appearing modest and often dependent on dosage, formulation, and individual metabolic health. It is important to note that supplements can support blood sugar control, but they are not a substitute for evidence-based medical care or dietary management.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsoood)

Are supplements effective on their own? Supplements may help moderate post-meal blood sugar responses, Joshi notes, but their impact is generally modest when used in isolation. The greatest benefits are seen when they complement a broader lifestyle strategy that includes balanced meals, adequate fibre intake, regular physical activity, sufficient sleep, and weight management where appropriate. “For example, a fibre supplement such as psyllium can help blunt a glucose spike, but its effectiveness is significantly enhanced when paired with a meal that is rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Blood sugar regulation is influenced by multiple factors, and no supplement can compensate for consistently poor dietary habits or a sedentary lifestyle,” explains Joshi. Precautions before taking blood sugar-lowering supplements Joshi asserts, “Individuals with diabetes, prediabetes, or those taking glucose-lowering medications should consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement intended to affect blood sugar levels.” She adds that certain supplements, particularly berberine, may enhance the effects of medications and increase the risk of hypoglycaemia. Product quality is another concern, as supplements are not always standardised and may vary in potency and purity. “People should also avoid assuming that natural products are automatically safe. Monitoring blood glucose regularly after introducing a new supplement is advisable, especially for those already managing a metabolic condition. A personalised approach is always preferable, as individual responses can vary considerably,” concludes Joshi. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.