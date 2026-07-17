Why some lean and healthy people still experience blood sugar spikes

Blood sugar is often thought to be closely tied to body weight and eating habits. Many people assume that those who are lean, physically active and eat a balanced diet are unlikely to experience significant blood sugar spikes, while people with less healthy lifestyles are expected to have poorer glucose control. However, real-life experiences and emerging research suggest that the picture is far more complex.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Some healthy, lean individuals experience unexpectedly high blood sugar spikes after meals, while others on diets that appear less nutritious maintain relatively stable glucose levels. This raises important questions about the many factors that influence blood sugar beyond food choices alone. Could genetics, muscle mass, sleep, stress, hormones, the gut microbiome or differences in insulin sensitivity help explain these contrasting responses? We asked an expert to unpack why blood sugar regulation varies so widely from person to person and what it means for everyday health.