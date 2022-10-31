Diabetics, manage your sugar cravings and blood glucose level with these effective tips

For many, the festive season followed by the great Indian wedding season is the perfect excuse to binge on mouthwatering delicacies, especially sweets. And why not! After all, no special occasion feels complete without devouring the many scrumptious Indian sweets. At the same time, it is also crucial to remember that indiscriminate consumption of sweets during this time can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels, harming your overall health. So, should you completely let go of these sugary delicacies? Not really!

Garima Goyal, a dietitian and diabetes educator, recently took to Instagram to share how you can consume sweets this season without risking your blood sugar levels. “This festive season, don’t give up on sweets. Eat them in a smarter way, monitor your sugar levels regularly, and enjoy your sweets,” she said, sharing some simple and smart ways to consume sweets.

Add healthy fats to your sweets

The expert suggested adding some healthy fats like nuts and seeds to your sweets. “Most sweets are made of refined carbohydrates which have a high glycemic index. Adding a few nuts and seeds will decrease the glycemic index, and they are also rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA). You can add almonds, walnuts, cashews, and seeds like pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and sunflower seeds,” she said.

Add protein to your meals

Proteins, just like fats, lower the glycemic index of the meal, Goyal said, adding that some ways of including protein in your diet include consuming paneer tikka, soybean chaap, soya snacks, or even grilled and roasted chicken. “Additionally, make sure you have protein in every meal of the day. It can be in the form of dairy products, legumes, or nuts and seeds,” she said.

Change your base

“It’s time for you to completely cut down on maida (refined wheat flour),” the expert said. She suggested using whole-grain cereals and millet to make sweets instead.

Eat home-cooked sweets

To manage your blood sugar, make your sweets at home. “Don’t go for the ones available in sweet shops as those are extremely high in sugar and refined flour.”

Avoid refined sugar

“It’s time for you to change your sugar as we can’t give up on sweets completely. So, how about changing the type of sugar you use?” Goyal said. You can go for sugar substitutes like stevia, sugar-free or natural sweeteners like black raisins, regular raisins, maple syrup, apple sauce, etc, she suggested.

Stay hydrated

Make sure you drink at least 12-15 glasses of water because a deficiency of water in the body leads to increased sugar cravings.

Do not cut down on fibre

Even if you have consumed desserts, the expert asked to not cut down on fibre in your diet. “Make sure you have around 25-30 grams of fibre every day in the form of fresh fruits and vegetables, soups or salads,” she said, adding that fibres will help reduce your high blood sugar levels.

Monitor your sugar levels regularly

Keeping a check on your sugar levels regularly will help you know what your body is saying and help you enjoy sweets accordingly.

