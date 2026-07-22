This is what happens to your blood sugar after recovering from viral infections

Most people expect to feel tired or weak for a few days after recovering from a viral infection, but fewer realise that illness can temporarily affect the body’s metabolism as well. During and after an infection, the immune system releases stress hormones and inflammatory chemicals that can influence how the body regulates blood sugar. For some people, these changes resolve on their own, while for others, they may unmask an underlying problem that had previously gone unnoticed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

This raises an important question: what actually happens to blood sugar after recovering from a viral infection? Can glucose levels remain temporarily elevated even after symptoms have improved, and are certain people more likely to experience these changes than others? Understanding the relationship between viral infections, inflammation and blood sugar regulation can help people recognise when post-illness fluctuations are a normal part of recovery and when they may require medical attention. We asked an expert to explain.

Why blood sugar can rise after a viral infection

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Viral infections trigger a stress response in the body, leading to the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which can increase blood glucose levels. Even after the acute symptoms have resolved, the body’s inflammatory response may persist for some time, temporarily affecting insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation.”

As a result, he says that some individuals may experience elevated blood sugar despite feeling clinically better. In most healthy individuals, these changes are short-lived, and blood glucose levels return to normal as the body fully recovers.

Who is most at risk of post-viral blood sugar changes?

Certain viral infections, Dr Reddy mentions, including COVID-19 and some severe respiratory viral illnesses, have been associated with disturbances in glucose metabolism. In susceptible individuals, these infections may unmask underlying prediabetes or diabetes by increasing insulin resistance or placing additional stress on pancreatic function.

Dr Reddy adds, “People with obesity, a family history of diabetes, prediabetes, a history of gestational diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or existing diabetes should be particularly vigilant about monitoring their blood sugar following recovery. Individuals who required steroids during treatment may also experience temporary elevations in glucose levels.”

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When to check blood sugar after recovery

Quick Quiz Before reading on, see if you can answer this: When should you consider checking your blood sugar or consulting a doctor after recovering from a viral infection? A. Every person should get tested immediately after any viral illness, even if they feel completely well. B. Only if they develop a fever again. C. If high blood sugar persists for several weeks after recovery or symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or blurred vision appear. Story continues below this ad D. Only if they have eaten too many sugary foods after recovering. ▼ Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Temporary rises in blood sugar can occur during illness, Dr Reddy notes, but medical evaluation is recommended if elevated glucose levels continue for several weeks after recovery or if warning signs such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, blurred vision, delayed wound healing or recurrent infections develop. These symptoms may point to an underlying metabolic condition that needs further assessment.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.