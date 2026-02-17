‘If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?’

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 12:30 PM IST
blood sugarAre you taking care of your sugar levels? (Photo: Freepik)
We have been trying to get you verified answers to a diverse range of questions about blood sugar, insulin, diabetes, HbA1C, and more. As such, when we came across this question on Quora — ‘If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?’ — we once again turned to experts for help.

Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that such a person is at risk because a tiny drop does not erase the damage caused by those spikes. “Blood sugar readings over 220 mg/dl indicate hyperglycemia. Even if you manage to normalise it within a few hours, your body has already experienced ‘glycemic stress.’ This can silently harm blood vessels, nerves, kidneys, and the eyes if it happens often. The real danger is in such repeated spikes and dips; they trigger oxidative stress and inflammation, which increase the long-term risk of complications like heart disease and neuropathy,” said Dr Negalur.

According to Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, one or two rare spikes may not cause major harm, but if this happens often, it can silently damage the body over time.

So, does exercising and having cinnamon help in such situations?

Exercise is one of the most effective and natural ways to lower high blood sugar. Dr Negalur explained that your muscles use up glucose for energy, helping insulin work better. “Brisk walk, light yoga, or strength training can bring numbers down within hours. Cinnamon may improve insulin sensitivity slightly, but it is not a substitute for medical treatment. Its effect is modest and should be seen only as a dietary aid, not a quick fix,” said Dr Negalur.

Adding, Dr Ullal stressed that the key is to prevent blood sugar from spiking too high in the first place. “Consistently high spikes increase the risk of diabetes complications. It is essential to keep track of your readings, discuss them with a doctor, and follow a proper plan for food, exercise, and medicines if needed. Prevention and stability are more protective than short-term fixes,” said Dr Ullal.

exercise Does exercise really help? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

She also contended that natural remedies cannot be a magical fix. “Please understand this. It is necessary to consult the doctor and initiate timely intervention. If overdone, natural remedies can do more harm than good. Exercise caution when it comes to your health and don’t opt for any DIYs promoted on social media,” said Dr Ullal.

Story continues below this ad

What should people do if they frequently cross the 200 mark?

If your sugar often crosses 200 to 220, it signals that your baseline control isn’t enough, said Dr Negalur. “Don’t ignore it just because you can bring it down occasionally. Keep a log of your sugar levels, food intake, exercise, and stress patterns; this helps doctors fine-tune treatment,” said Dr Negalur.

Also Read | Here’s what to do if your fasting blood sugar is 114, and you are a pre-diabetic

Additionally, avoid overexerting yourself when sugar is high, as this can sometimes push levels even higher.

What can truly help in the long run?

Consistency is the real game-changer. Dr Negalur recommended following a balanced diet, taking medicines on time, monitoring sugars regularly, and using exercise as a daily tool, not just as a correction. “Think of lifestyle changes as preventive maintenance for your body. Most importantly, work with your doctor instead of self-managing high sugars. With the right approach, you can prevent complications and live a full, healthy life,” said Dr Negalur.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

