Blood pressure 180/120 or higher: What it means and when to seek emergency care

High blood pressure does not always cause obvious symptoms, so how do you know when a reading needs urgent medical attention? While one high reading may need to be rechecked, a very high BP reading, particularly when accompanied by certain symptoms, should not be ignored.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

When does high BP require urgent attention?

“A blood pressure of 180/120 mmHg or higher is considered severely high and requires prompt attention,” Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and Diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, tells indianexpress.com.