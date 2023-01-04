Does a person’s blood group play a role when it comes to weight loss?

There are many factors that determine how much weight a person manages to lose, if at all. Weight loss is a cumulative effort and there are many things that have to be considered, such as the kind of diet a person takes, their physical activity levels, their age, how much sleep they get at night, and other such things. But, did you know that blood group is also a crucial factor for weight loss?

On Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee mentioned in a post that many people are of the opinion that weight loss journey is “black and white, and tend to revert to extreme dieting and unhealthy workout regimes”. But, despite that, they often do not lose weight.

“It is crucial to identify what could be causing your weight in the first place and incorporate a much more holistic approach focusing on age, metabolism, hormonal imbalances and other medical conditions,” wrote the nutritionist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

She claimed that one can lose weight if they eat according to their blood group. “Yes, blood group diets can help to lose weight in certain cases. Your blood group determines how you absorb certain nutrients, how you handle stress, which foods are more conducive for your weight loss, what type of exercise will benefit you more,” Mukerjee’s post read.

She further explained that each of the diets of the four blood types will “eliminate specific groups of food such as bread and cereals, dairy products or meat and chicken that contribute to weight gain”.

Mukerjee, however, concluded by saying that long-term weight loss requires “a more holistic approach focusing on age, metabolism, hormonal imbalances and other medical conditions, rather than just blood group”.

According to WebMD, there exists something called ‘Blood Type Diet’, created by naturopath Peter J. D’Adamo. According to it, eating a diet based on your blood type — either O, A, B, or AB — can help you “trim down and get healthier”.

This is what D’Adamo recommends for each type:

* Type O blood: A high-protein diet heavy on lean meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables, and light on grains, beans, and dairy.

Advertisement

* Type A blood: A meat-free diet based on fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, and whole grains, ideally, organic and fresh.

* Type B blood: Avoid corn, wheat, buckwheat, lentils, tomatoes, peanuts, and sesame seeds and also chicken to some extent. Eat green vegetables, eggs, certain meats, and low-fat dairy.

* Type AB blood: Foods to eat include tofu, seafood, dairy, and green vegetables. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and smoked or cured meats.

Advertisement

There exists something called ‘Blood Type Diet’, created by naturopath Peter J. D’Adamo. According to it, eating a diet based on your blood type — either O, A, B, or AB — can help you “trim down and get healthier”. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) There exists something called ‘Blood Type Diet’, created by naturopath Peter J. D’Adamo. According to it, eating a diet based on your blood type — either O, A, B, or AB — can help you “trim down and get healthier”. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

To understand more about it, indianexpress.com reached out to Sohini Banerjee, dietitian, Fortis Hospital & Kidney Institute, Kolkata, who said there is no scientific evidence to prove it, but enough case studies to substantiate the fact that blood group does factor in when it comes to weight.

“It is true that blood group is related to obesity and many other kinds of diseases. For instance, females with either O or B blood groups are more prone to obesity. Similarly, people with blood type A may be susceptible to heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes. For people with AB blood group, they may suffer from allergies. If a person is obese, their diet will naturally change; they may have to eat more fruits and vegetables and take a low-fat diet,” she explained.

Besides diet, people may have to change their exercise routine also, the dietician said. “This has not been proven, but if some woman with blood group O knows she is at risk of becoming obese, she will start controlling her diet, exercise more, eat more fruits and vegetables. All of this will help her lose weight,” Banerjee said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!