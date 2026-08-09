‘Blood can start pooling in your legs’: What happens when you stand for too long

Gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam recently turned the spotlight on a health risk that’s often overlooked: standing for too long. In a video shared on Instagram, he said, “We talk a lot about people sitting. How about people who are standing all the time? What are the problems that they can have?”

Explaining why prolonged standing can affect circulation, he added, “The second heart of your body is your calf muscle. This heart will take the blood down, and that second heart has to send the blood back to the heart. When it’s not doing its job, then blood starts pooling in your legs and this pooled blood struggles to come back.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Manickam, “The more and more blood is pooling there. And when it struggles to come back, it starts producing what’s called as venous incompetence.” He further noted, “Long story short, the veins are not competently sending the blood back to the heart… Hence, you get varicose veins… Or you may even get deep venous thrombosis… Both together now we put under one group called venous incompetence.”

But how accurate is this explanation? Can standing for long hours really damage your veins? Dr Pankaj Kumar Hans, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Asian Hospital, explains.

Can standing for long hours really cause varicose veins?

According to Dr Pankaj Kumar Hans, prolonged standing is indeed a recognised risk factor for vein-related problems. “Yes, standing for a long time can cause pooling of blood in the leg veins because gravity makes it harder for the blood to return to the heart.”

Over time, this can increase pressure inside the veins. “This can lead to increased pressure in the veins, varicose veins, swelling of the legs, chronic venous insufficiency and discomfort, particularly in those with other risk factors,” says Dr Hans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Pal Manickam (@dr.pal.manickam)

Why are the calf muscles called the body’s ‘second heart’?

Dr Manickam referred to the calf muscles as the body’s “second heart.” According to Dr Hans, this description is widely used because of the vital role the calf muscles play in blood circulation. “When you walk or squeeze your calf muscles, they squeeze the deep veins in your legs and push blood up toward your heart.”

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This process is aided by one-way valves that prevent blood from flowing backwards. “One-way valves prevent the blood from going the wrong way. When the muscle pump is inactive for extended periods, blood pools in the legs and increases the venous pressure, causing swelling,” he explains.

Who is most at risk?

Some occupations require people to remain on their feet for hours, increasing their likelihood of developing venous problems.

According to Dr Hans, those at higher risk include:

* Nurses

* Surgeons

* Teachers

* Retail staff

* Factory workers

* Security personnel

* Chefs

* Hairdressers

He adds that certain health conditions and life stages can further increase the risk. “The risk is even greater for people with obesity, pregnancy, advanced age, or a family history of varicose veins.”

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How can you protect your vein health?

According to Dr Hans:

* Walk for a few minutes every hour.

* Perform calf raises or ankle pumps if you’re unable to walk.

* Avoid standing completely still for prolonged periods.

* Maintain a healthy weight and stay physically active.

For people at high risk, compression stockings may also be recommended—but only after consulting a doctor. “Compression stockings may be prescribed to help reduce leg swelling and discomfort if you are at high risk for DVT, but these should be used under the guidance of a doctor, particularly if symptoms continue,” says Dr Hans.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.