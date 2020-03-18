Counter bloating with these kitchen spices

Find your bloating cure in your kitchen spice box. (Source: File Photo) Find your bloating cure in your kitchen spice box. (Source: File Photo)

Abdominal bloating or gas, whether due to eating heavy, sedentary lifestyle or a combination of both, is a common problem faced by many people. It not only leads one to feel heavy, but can also make the abdomen feel swollen and hard which can become painful if left untreated. Besides, it makes one feel less energetic.

While there are some easily available over-the-counter medicines that can help relieve the pain, they may not be free of side-effects, and can be expensive too. So enter Indian kitchen spices. Highlighting this aspect, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in a post on Instagram, said, “Tired of feeling bloated? The Indian spice rack has your back, always.”

Take a look below:

She recommended these easy ways to relieve yourself of bloating.

Carom or ajwain

Chew some carom or ajwain seeds. Or boil them, cool them down and have the water to instantly feel better when you have a stomach ache or feel bloated.

In Ayurveda, ajwain or carom seed is believed to have several medicinal properties. Owing to the presence of a compound called thymol, ajwain helps in secreting gastric juices which help in clearing the gastrointestinal tract of the trapped wind and aid in better digestion.

Coriander seeds or dhaniya

Coriander seeds water can help beat bloating.

Soak coriander seeds in a glass of water overnight and have the water first thing in the morning to reduce water retention and bloating-induced swelling.

If your bowel movements are in place, you are less likely to feel bloated. As it is a rich source of fibre that helps boost metabolism, dhaniya seeds have been a traditional fix for bloating for the longest time.

Fennel seeds or saunf

Fennel seed water and cumin seed water have always been sure shot bloat slayers.

Many people chew on fennel seeds as a digestive aid after a rich meal. It not only helps freshen up the breath but also helps in clearing out gas from the stomach and improve overall digestion.

Cumin water or jeera

Jeera or cumin helps in absorption of nutrients in the body which helps prevent bloating.

As a diuretic, cumin or jeera helps increase urine flow that helps relieve bloating.

