Experts list effective ways to ‘not bloat’ this holiday season

The air is filled with exuberance, merry-making and, of course, the aroma of finger-licking delicacies. And, why not? After all, it is the end of the year and people, across the world, never miss a chance to mark the last few days with festivities and vacation – both of which are incomplete without a delicious spread. However, gorging on food injudiciously this season can lead to an array of digestive problems, mainly bloating.

To ensure your gut remains healthy and happy this season, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared three ways to “not bloat“. Check out the video below to know more.

Here are three effective methods to avoid bloating this season, as shared by the expert.

*Have magnesium citrate 500 mg every night: This, according to Chowdhary, helps avoid constipation which is one of the biggest reasons you feel bloated all day. “If you can’t eat magnesium citrate or aren’t sure because of contraindications with other meds, have 5-6 water-soaked prunes overnight,” she suggested.

*Have digestive bitters along with your meals: She recommended having a glass of lemon and water along with your holiday meals to ease digestion. “When you don’t have enough HCL, it’s harder to digest food easily and during this season, we generally eat what we want and aren’t too careful about our food sensitivities. So, digestive bitters and lemon shots will help,” the nutritionist explained.

*Be mindful of when the guilt creeps in: She further noted that the feeling of guilt gets in the way of digestion and can make you feel worse. “It’s hard but find a way to work around these feelings. Acknowledging that I am feeling a certain way helps me more than just shoving it away and helps me improve my relationship with myself and food,” she said.

Sonal Bhatnagar, Senior Dietician, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Jaipur, too, shared some useful tips that will help you prevent bloating without compromising on your favourite food.

* Practise walking or light exercises

*Avoid carbonated drinks. Instead, opt for plain water

*Try to drink ginger or peppermint tea

*Give peppermint oil a try

*Take a probiotic like curd, buttermilk

*Eat light, healthy meals

*Try to avoid very high-fibre and oily foods

*Eat at regular intervals of time.

