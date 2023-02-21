This common kitchen ingredient will help reduce bloating, relieve inflammation, and aid digestion

Women often feel bloated right before their period, but one can also experience the same after eating a heavy meal, due to constipation, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and even due to weight gain in some cases. But worry not, we are here with some foolproof remedies — including one that is a sure-shot winner — that will help provide relief. Sharing these cures is Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, who took to Instagram to list the same.

Here are some quick remedies to prevent bloat:

*According to the expert, replacing raw foods with their cooked and steamed counterparts “helps break down the foods outside the body beforehand”, making it easier for the body’s metabolism to process it. It aids in easy digestion and absorption of nutrients, she added.

*Similarly, replace raw salads with warm soups or steamed salads. “You can even stew fruits like apples and berries and add a sprinkle of cinnamon, clove, and pepper to aid digestion. Always consume it warm,” she suggested.

*Do not mix fruits with any other foods. Eat it alone or leave it alone. She shared that fruits have active microbial enzymes that react with almost everything. Also, since fruits are easier to digest, they can push other solid undigested foods downwards causing indigestion, bloating and even gas.

*Adding good fat oils to your diet lubricates your GI tract and allows foods to move smoothly through the digestive tract. “Include good fats like olive oil, avocado oil, almond oil, coconut oil, and clarified butter or ghee,” she suggested.

*Drink a glass of warm water with 1 tsp ghee mixed in it early morning on an empty stomach and at bedtime to lubricate your GI tract and your intestines. This reduces inflammation and excessive heat buildup and counteracts any dryness and roughness in your gut which can cause indigestion.

*An effective recipe: boil 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp fennel seeds, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 cardamom and a pinch of carrom seeds in 500 ml water. Bring it down to half. Filter and sip before every meal. These seeds are carminative in nature and help stimulate digestive juices.

Advertisement

Also read | Beat the bloat with these simple tips

The post also mentioned that fennel seeds help with “regulating blood pressure, boosting immunity, improving digestion, have anti-oxidant properties, anti-septic properties, and more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRĀNA Healthcare Centre & Academy for Ayurveda (@pranabydimple)

Is it true?

Agreeing, Dr Jinal Patel, Chief Dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, said that fennel seeds should be one’s go-to remedy when dealing with bloating issues. “Fennel seeds are known to help relax the stomach muscles and reduce gas formation and cramps. That’s why it is advised to have some after a heavy meal. Also, fennel seeds help prevent bad breath. Further, fennel seeds have fibre that help relieve any inflammation and aid digestion. But, always consume them in small quantities,” she told indianexpress.com.

Also read | Why you should have fennel (saunf) sherbet this summer

Karishma Shah, an integrative nutritionist & health coach, too, believes in the power of fennel seeds to reduce bloating. “Fennel seeds are great for digestion. They relax and soothe the gastrointestinal muscles, which calms the gut and the entire digestive system. The seeds have more oil than the plant itself, so consuming them equals more benefits. The oil also has great anti-inflammatory properties so anyone who wants a lot of antioxidants should consume them everyday. You can have them as a mukhwaas or in tea, however you like,” she suggested.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!