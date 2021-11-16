From sugarcane to gulkand: Foods that will help keep bloating at bay, boost stamina

Oftentimes festive indulgences can lead to one feeling uncomfortable, bloated and dull. While we all know that excessive consumption of sweets, fried foods and aerated drinks is not advisable, we still tend to give in to our cravings. As such, if after the festive season, you have been looking for ways to detox your body and get back to the basics, we have got you covered.

“Hope you had a wonderful Diwali, full of family gatherings, eating and sharing mithai and the Diwali delicacies. If this has also been accompanied with late nights, erratic meal times, etc., making you feel bloated and dull, here are the top three food items to help you recover,” said celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diweka.

Sugarcane

Chew on it or crush it fresh and drink its juice. “India’s traditional detox and go-to therapy for jaundice, sugarcane has properties to make you feel as good as new,” she mentioned. As per Diwekar, Tulsi puja, which marks the end of Diwali, has sugarcane as the main prasad for exactly this purpose. “It allows you to detox from all the excesses of the festivities. It is rich in glycolic acid, the exact same thing they use in expensive peels and cosmetics, to bring back the glow on your face and even help restore the collagen tissue,” she added.

Tender coconut water

Tender coconut water keeps body’s hydration levels in check. (Source: iStock / Getty Images Plus) Tender coconut water keeps body’s hydration levels in check. (Source: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

It can immediately fix the electrolyte balance and reduce bloating in the stomach. “Don’t forget to eat the tender coconut; the medium chain fatty acids in the coconut can boost your stamina and will actually help you feel like not postponing your workout to next morning,” she noted.

Gulkand

A therapeutic mixture of rose petals, sugar and some herbs, gulkand can reduce and even prevent acidity.

“Excessive eating and sleep deprivation is a potent combo to ruin the gut flora and the intestinal mucus. Fortunately, something as tasty as gulkand is easy to reach out. You may mix it in milk or simply have it by itself and it will put your intestines on the fast track to recovery,” she said.

She also shared a bonus tip!

“One teaspoon jaggery and ghee mixture post lunch and dinner. Cleans up not just the intestines but sinuses too,” she said.

