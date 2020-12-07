Feel bloated? Count on this simple tea for relief

Here's a simple remedy to cure bloating. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Do you often feel bloated after consuming meals? Usually caused by excessive gas production or disturbance in the digestive tract, bloating can also cause pain and discomfort, and even make the stomach appear bigger.

If you also have been suffering from the issue, we have a simple home remedy by ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar that may help.

Ingredients

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 tsp – Fennel seeds

1 tsp – Carom seeds

1 glass- Water

Method

*Boil all the spices in one glass of water until it reduces to half. Strain. Add lemon if you like.

How to have it?

*Have it twice a day one-hour post meals.

How does it help?

Carom, cumin, and fennel seeds are known to be effective in fighting digestive problems, including gas and constipation. While carom contains active enzymes, cumin water secretes digestive enzymes that help boost digestion and improve gut health. Fennel seeds are known to eliminate stomach issues apart from freshening the breath after meals. Fennel seeds also relax the gastrointestinal tract spasms that help pass gas and relieve bloating.

