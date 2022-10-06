These three things can cause bloating, find out what they are

Do you frequently find your belly feeling full, tight, and stretched? This uncomfortable feeling in the stomach is usually bloating and can occur due to a variety of reasons. If you are struggling with the same, it’s crucial to find out what may be causing bloating in your stomach. As such, Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to share the three common reasons behind bloating.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Here are the 3 things that can cause bloating,” she wrote, explaining how uncooked foods, undigested food, and wrong combinations may hamper your gut health, and make you feel bloated and uncomfortable. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrDimple, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach (@drdimplejangda)

Uncooked foods

The expert explained that when uncooked or improperly cooked foods enter the small intestine in the whole form, they react with the anaerobic bacteria and release gases. “Always steam or cook your leafy greens into a soup, and cook your vegetables well. Pre-soak all your grains for at least 4 hours and your beans overnight. Cooking foods with carminative spices like cumin, fennel, coriander and ginger aids the digestion process,” she said.

While it is true that you may lose some nutrients in the process of cooking, Dr Jangda said that if you can’t digest the food, it is of no use to your system.

Ayurveda stresses the importance of eating the right food combination to prevent any harm to your gut health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ayurveda stresses the importance of eating the right food combination to prevent any harm to your gut health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Digest it well

To make sure it is digested properly, ensure to chew your food 32 times “to create saliva which gets mixed with the food, and helps in breaking complex proteins and fats in the mouth before it enters the stomach,” the expert said. Sharing the time required for different food items to get digested, she shared, “Remember, fruits require 3 hours to be fully digested (1 hour in the stomach, 1 hour in the small intestine and 1 hour in the large intestine), vegetables require a total of 6 hours, grains require 18 hours, and meat, seafood, eggs require ideally 72 hours. Ensure to start your day and end your day with light well cooked foods.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Eight things you must never do after having a meal

Wrong combinations

Ayurveda stresses the importance of eating the right food combination to prevent any harm to your gut health. “Foods change qualities as we cook them and they react with each other. You can see the reaction between lemon and milk visually. Similarly, almost all foods react with each other, the degree may be more or less, and sometimes visually not available for your to gauge,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!