Reduce bloating with these easy and effective ayurvedic remedies

Kitchen spices are a great way to reduce bloating; here's how.

Bloating, which is usually caused by gas buildup in the stomach, is a common issue experienced by many. However, it signifies a weak gut system and requires one to take measures to prevent bloating as it can lead to complications if left untreated. While there are many medicines available, you can also opt for home remedies that don’t have any side effects.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar, who practices Ayurveda, shared some of such home remedies that can help counter bloating.

“Bloating is just one of the symptoms of poor gut health. Whilst opting for quick remedies to relieve bloating isn’t bad or wrong, but for permanent relief of your ailment, you need to find the cause and treat the same,” she mentioned.

Here are some of the remedies.

*Have half a teaspoon of carom seeds or ajwain and rock salt with warm water, 45 minutes after meals.

*Drink mint water throughout the day.

*Drink cardamom water one-hour post meals.

*Drink cumin, coriander, fennel seeds tea thrice a day before or after meals.

*Avoid excessive water right after meals. Avoid heavy meals.

