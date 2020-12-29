scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Reduce bloating with these easy and effective ayurvedic remedies

Count on these simple home remedies if you often feel bloated

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 3:00:35 pm
bloating, ayurvedic remedies for bloating, what is bloating, ayurveda, home remedies, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Kitchen spices are a great way to reduce bloating; here’s how. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Bloating, which is usually caused by gas buildup in the stomach, is a common issue experienced by many. However, it signifies a weak gut system and requires one to take measures to prevent bloating as it can lead to complications if left untreated. While there are many medicines available, you can also opt for home remedies that don’t have any side effects.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar, who practices Ayurveda, shared some of such home remedies that can help counter bloating.

Bloating is just one of the symptoms of poor gut health. Whilst opting for quick remedies to relieve bloating isn’t bad or wrong, but for permanent relief of your ailment, you need to find the cause and treat the same,” she mentioned.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Want to get rid of bloating? Try these foods

Here are some of the remedies.

*Have half a teaspoon of carom seeds or ajwain and rock salt with warm water, 45 minutes after meals.

*Drink mint water throughout the day.

*Drink cardamom water one-hour post meals.

*Drink cumin, coriander, fennel seeds tea thrice a day before or after meals.

*Avoid excessive water right after meals. Avoid heavy meals.

Have you tried any of them?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From #GaZa to #NehuPreet: Celebrities who tied the knot this year

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement