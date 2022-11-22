This is why you may feel bloated, constipated, and fatigued on eating wheat, rye, or barley

Today, fitness has become an intrinsic part of most people’s lives. In keeping with the same, they are now more careful than ever about following strict workout regimens and taking care of themselves by eating healthy. But, there are certain foods and diets that may not suit one and all, including going gluten-free as many find it difficult to digest foods that have gluten content in them. Elucidating the effects it has, Dr Garima Goyal, a nutritionist, said that people with gluten sensitivity commonly experience symptoms such as “diarrhea, bloating, headache, stomach cramping, fatigue, and nausea.”

How can you identify if you are gluten sensitive?

Dr Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist took to Instagram to share a few signs that might indicate gluten sensitivity. “Some people who have an intolerance to wheat i.e., trouble digesting it, tend to experience bloating, headaches, joint pains wind, diarrhoea, and stomach pain after eating it. This means that your body could be producing an inflammatory response to wheat proteins present in your diet. Try avoiding gluten (in wheat, rye, and barley) for a month and if your symptoms improve, this means that your body could be producing an inflammatory response to wheat proteins present in your diet and should be avoided,” she wrote.

Agreed Dr Garima and suggested, “Keep a food diary to record what you eat and what symptoms occurred after consumption.”

Here are a few other signs that the experts listed:

*More frequent episodes of diarrhoea and constipation.

*Bloating or feeling of gas accumulation, irrespective of the quantity of food eaten.

*Abdominal pain, without any reason, and feeling lethargic more frequently.

*Eating a meal with gluten immediately causes nausea and headaches.

*Water retention and heaviness.

*Urticaria

* Eczema

* Coated tongue

* Asthma

* Stiff joints

* Weakness or tiredness

* Muscle stiffness, especially on waking up.

“Conditions like gluten intolerance, celiac disease (a serious allergic reaction to gluten, the protein contained within wheat), or wheat allergy (a rare disorder) require you to cut off wheat from your diet,” wrote Dr Mukerjee, adding that “ideally, wheat flour should be consumed right after grinding it or else it needs to be kept in an airtight container, refrigerated, and used within 2-3 weeks.”

“But, if eating whole wheat causes any of the above symptoms or conditions its best to completely avoid it,” she further mentioned.

What can you do about it?

Dr Garima listed a few tips for people with gluten sensitivity:

*Avoid foods that contain wheat, rye, and barley.

*Reduce the intake of gluten; gradually decrease consumption by first having one meal with gluten and rest all gluten-free.

*Processed foods that contain gluten should be avoided unless mentioned on the packaging that they are gluten-free. These include beer, bread, cakes, pies, wafers, crackers, malt products, pasta, salad dressings, sauces.

