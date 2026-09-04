Black sesame seeds: 6 health benefits of kala til and how much you should eat daily

Black sesame, commonly known as kala til, has been a part of the traditional Indian diet for many years, yet its nutritional value often goes unnoticed. These tiny seeds are a good source of healthy fats, plant-based protein, fibre and essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc.

Constituents of black sesame seeds:

Dr Seema Dhir, unit head & Sr Consultant – internal medicine, Artemis Hospitals says, “Black sesame seeds contain natural plant compounds including antioxidants that help protect cells from oxidative stress. Other constituents include unsaturated fats, which, when replacing less healthy fats in the diet, may benefit heart health. They also contain fibre, which may promote digestion and better blood sugar control when consumed with balanced meals.”