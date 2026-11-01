Black raisins and prunes for diabetes: Benefits, risks and portion sizes

People with diabetes often wonder whether dried fruits such as black raisins and prunes are safe to eat, given their naturally occurring sugar content. While these fruits offer essential nutrients, their concentrated carbohydrates mean that portion sizes matter.

According to Dr Sukirti Misra, Consultant Endocrinologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, people with diabetes do not necessarily need to eliminate dried fruits from their diet, but they should account for their carbohydrate content.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Can people with diabetes eat black raisins and prunes?

“Yes, individuals who have diabetes may eat black raisins and prunes in moderate amounts. The issue does not lie with the fruit itself but with the high level of sugar and carbohydrates that results from the drying process,” says Dr Misra.