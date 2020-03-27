Know the benefits of black gram and try these quick recipes

Kala chana is an ideal source of protein for vegetarians. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Kala chana is an ideal source of protein for vegetarians. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

At a time when the country is under lockdown and we don’t have access to food ordering services or restaurants, home-cooked meals are the answer. And with limited stock of essentials, cooking has to be smart. Also, you need to stock up on versatile products which are high on nutrition and can be prepared in multiple ways.

Apart from soya chunks, pasta, noodles and lentils, there is also black gram or kala chana which may fit the bill. Black chickpeas, being low in fat and high in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals will be a healthy addition to your diet.

Here are some of its health benefits:

* The soluble fibre in black gram helps in excretion of bile by forming a gel-like substance in the digestive system.

* It is also believed to decrease LDL cholesterol levels.

* The low glycaemic index causes blood sugar to rise moderately, leading to lower blood sugar levels.

* It is also rich in iron, preventing anaemia and boosting energy levels.

These grams can be a good replacement for veggies in times of crisis.

* Sprouts of kala chana can be consumed as a salad. Simply mix them with chopped onion, tomato, cucumber and a pinch of black salt. Squeeze a lemon and enjoy.

* It can be made into a savoury too. Boil or steam until it’s a little tender. In a pan, add some oil, cumin seeds, ginger, chilli and toss some onion and tomato. Add dry spices according to your taste along with steamed grams. Cook for 20 minutes and savour it with hot rotis or steamed rice.

* You can also saute it along with carrot, spring onion, capsicum in garlic butter or mayonnaise. Just sprinkle some salt and pepper and you are good to go.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd