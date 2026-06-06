Dieititian breaks down BK Shivani’s diet: ’29 years without eating outside food’

BK Shivani has been eating only home-cooked meals for almost three decades. During a recent conversation with Ryan Fernando, nutritionist to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Shahid Kapoor, the motivational speaker revealed that she spent “29 years without eating outside food.”

This also included no onions or garlic. No cheat meals whatsoever. The motivational speaker is also strictly vegetarian. “We eat food without onion, garlic — it’s considered tamas according to Indian traditions,” she added.

While the world keeps searching for the next health trend, Fernando said that some people quietly heal through discipline, simplicity and consistency.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.