Why your mouth tastes bitter in the morning

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Waking up with a bitter taste in the mouth is a fairly common complaint and can sometimes indicate an underlying digestive issue, particularly acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Explaining this, Dr Vineet K Gupta, Senior Director and Unit Head of Gastroenterology at ShardaCare – Healthcity, says, “During sleep, the body’s digestive processes continue, but swallowing and saliva production decrease. This reduces the natural clearance of stomach acid from the food pipe. As a result, stomach acid or bile may travel upwards into the oesophagus and sometimes reach the mouth, leaving a bitter or sour taste upon waking.”
“This is particularly common in people who eat heavy meals late at night, lie down immediately after eating, or consume spicy, oily and fatty foods close to bedtime,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Other factors that can cause the bitter taste
Apart from acid reflux, several other factors can contribute to a bitter taste in the mouth in the morning, Dr Gupta mentions.
- Poor oral hygiene, gum infections, dental cavities, a coated tongue and reduced saliva production can encourage bacterial growth and alter taste perception.
- Dehydration and dry mouth during sleep can also make the taste more noticeable.
- Certain medications, including some antibiotics, antihistamines, and medicines used to manage blood pressure, may cause taste changes or reduce saliva production.
- Post-nasal drip, sinus infections and respiratory allergies can also leave an unpleasant taste because mucus accumulates at the back of the throat during sleep.
How to manage this
People experiencing occasional morning bitterness can try a few simple lifestyle changes as suggested by Dr Gupta:
- Avoid eating at least two to three hours before bedtime, reduce late-night caffeine, alcohol and tobacco consumption, and limit foods that trigger acidity.
- Drinking adequate water throughout the day, brushing twice daily, cleaning the tongue and maintaining good oral hygiene can also help.
- Individuals with frequent acid reflux may benefit from elevating the head end of the bed while sleeping and avoiding lying flat immediately after meals.
“However, if the bitter taste persists for several weeks, occurs frequently or is accompanied by symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, difficulty swallowing, persistent nausea, abdominal discomfort or unexplained weight loss, it should not be ignored,” Dr Gupta warns.
A gastroenterologist can evaluate whether the problem is related to acid reflux, bile reflux or another digestive condition. Depending on the symptoms, further investigations may be recommended.
“Persistent changes in taste should also prompt a dental or medical assessment to rule out oral infections, medication-related effects or other underlying causes,” he adds.
A bitter taste on waking is not necessarily a sign of a serious illness, but when it becomes recurrent, identifying and addressing its underlying cause is important rather than simply masking the symptom.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.