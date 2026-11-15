Why your mouth tastes bitter in the morning

Waking up with a bitter taste in the mouth is a fairly common complaint and can sometimes indicate an underlying digestive issue, particularly acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Explaining this, Dr Vineet K Gupta, Senior Director and Unit Head of Gastroenterology at ShardaCare – Healthcity, says, “During sleep, the body’s digestive processes continue, but swallowing and saliva production decrease. This reduces the natural clearance of stomach acid from the food pipe. As a result, stomach acid or bile may travel upwards into the oesophagus and sometimes reach the mouth, leaving a bitter or sour taste upon waking.”

“This is particularly common in people who eat heavy meals late at night, lie down immediately after eating, or consume spicy, oily and fatty foods close to bedtime,” he adds.