Bird flu infection: Jharkhand health minister says he eats more chicken, advises ‘heat it well while cooking’ to curb spread

Even as an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in Jharkhand’s capital city Ranchi, the state health minister Banna Gupta made a remark by stating that he “eats more chicken when bird flu infection spreads”.

The minister further said, “A few cases have been detected there is no serious concern as of yet. Our department (Health) is closely working with the Department of Animal Husbandry, and we will make sure that no one suffers by it,” Gupta said while interacting with reporters in Ranchi, reported PTI.

“There is nothing to panic, I eat more chicken when bird flu infection spreads, all you need to do is heat it well while cooking,” he said.

The concern over bird flu has risen in the state of Jharkhand as over 400 chickens died in a period of five days at the government poultry farm located in Lohanchal, in Bokaro district.

Around 4,000 birds including chickens and ducks, were culled in Bokaro district after confirmation of the bird flu outbreak among ‘Kadaknath’ and Rhode Island Red (RIR) varieties of chicken.

Symptoms of the infection reported among humans are upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold, and blood in the sputum.

So, can cooking chicken on high heat destroy the flu?

Stating that bird flu is not a food-borne disease, Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (Internal Medicine), Sharda Hospital said that the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines are very clear — It is safe to eat well-cooked poultry and birds. “The virus is sensitive to heat and cooking thoroughly will kill the virus. Normally, it has been seen that while cooking, if all parts of the food reach 70 degrees celcius, the virus will be rendered dead. Therefore, make sure you cook your chicken and eggs well before eating them,” Dr Srivastav told indianexpress.com.

Chef Ashish Singh too agreed and said that “99 per cent micro organisms get killed by cooking above 100 degrees. “And if you refrigerate (0-3 degree) dressed chicken before cooking, then the heat-resistant microorganisms will also get subsided”.

According to National Chicken Council.org, poultry is safe when it is cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It is best to use a thermometer to make sure this temperature is reached. While poultry is safe at 165 degrees F, it may be necessary to cook it to a higher temperature to reach a satisfactory level of “doneness”.

As usual, you should continue to take the normal steps to ensure the quality and safety of poultry products – chicken, turkey, and eggs.

National Chicken Council.org further mentions that

*Keep the product refrigerated or frozen until ready to cook.

*Thaw in refrigerator or microwave.

*Keep raw meat and poultry separate from other foods.

*Wash working surfaces (including cutting boards), utensils and hands after touching raw meat or poultry.

*Cook thoroughly.

*Keep hot foods hot.

*Refrigerate leftovers immediately or discard.

