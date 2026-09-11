Bipasha Basu finds worms in protein powder, seeks Tukaram Mundhe’s help: ‘Our only hope’

When Bipasha Basu opened her pack of protein powder and made a shake yesterday, she was greeted with the sight of worms wriggling around in her drink. The actor quickly took out her phone and snapped a photo as evidence, tagging Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and calling for help.

“You are our only hope… so we don’t get spoiled or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram story.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.