Bipasha Basu was told she may never dance again: What young adults should know about osteoarthritis

Actor Bipasha Basu once opened up about a life-changing diagnosis that came much earlier than she expected. Speaking during a press interaction, the actor revealed that she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis around seven years earlier and was warned that she might never be able to dance or perform action sequences again.

“Seven years back I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis, and I was told by the doctors that I won’t be able to dance or do action sequences, and most of the time in my life I have to sit. That really broke me down. I was a really young girl, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is not happening to me,'” she shared.

Osteoarthritis is commonly associated with ageing, but Bipasha’s experience highlights that it can affect younger adults too. While the condition involves the gradual breakdown of cartilage and tissues surrounding the joints, experts say age is only one of several contributing factors.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Can young adults develop osteoarthritis?

According to Dr Aashish Chaudhary, Director & Head, Department of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Aakash Healthcare, “Osteoarthritis is most often associated with ageing but can occur in younger adults too, particularly those with certain risk factors.”

He explains that previous joint injuries—such as ligament tears or fractures—can significantly increase the likelihood of developing the condition earlier in life. Those involved in high-impact activities, including professional sports, dance or physically demanding occupations, may also be at greater risk because of repeated stress on their joints.

Dr Chaudhary adds that obesity, a family history of osteoarthritis, abnormal joint structure, muscle weakness around the joints and chronic inflammatory conditions can all contribute to early-onset disease.

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“The condition can be difficult for younger patients around their career or lifestyle, but an early diagnosis with appropriate treatment, rehabilitation and lifestyle changes can help to keep mobility and function,” he explains.

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Do people with osteoarthritis have to stop exercising?

“No, people with osteoarthritis shouldn’t stop all physical activity. Indeed, regular and appropriate exercise plays an important role in managing the condition.”

He explains that strengthening the muscles surrounding the affected joint reduces the load placed on it, improves flexibility and helps relieve pain and stiffness.

Instead of giving up exercise completely, the focus should be on choosing the right activities. “Low-impact activities like walking, swimming, cycling, yoga and supervised strength training are generally good. People with osteoarthritis may have to adapt some high-impact movements, but they don’t have to give up an active lifestyle,” says Dr Chaudhary.

ALSO READ | Why are women more prone to osteoarthritis than men?

Can cartilage damage be reversed?

Cartilage has a limited ability to repair itself, which is why osteoarthritis is considered a chronic condition. However, that doesn’t mean the disease will inevitably worsen without hope.

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“Because of the limited natural ability of cartilage to heal, large cartilage loss cannot normally be totally reversed. However, the progress of osteoarthritis can often be slowed, and symptoms can be effectively managed,” says Dr Chaudhary.

Treatment focuses on reducing pain, preserving movement and protecting joint function. According to the expert, maintaining a healthy body weight, undergoing regular physiotherapy, performing muscle-strengthening exercises and avoiding excessive stress on affected joints are all essential components of treatment.

Depending on the severity of symptoms, medications, pain-relief therapies and joint injections may also be recommended. For people with advanced osteoarthritis that severely affects mobility and quality of life, joint replacement surgery can offer significant relief, explains Dr Chaudhary.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.